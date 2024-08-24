A new tweet from Brittany Mahomes about Donald Trump from 2017 resurfaces, just hours after she sparked backlash by liking a post from the former president

An old tweet from Brittany Mahomes has surfaced as she continues to receive criticism for liking a Donald Trump post.

On Friday, Patrick Mahomes’ wife received a lot of criticism from her followers for liking a post by the former president on Instagram. Eagle-eyed users spotted the soon-to-be mother of three double-clicking on a post that listed 16 of Trump’s policies in his second campaign for the White House.

However, the resurfaced tweet shows Mahomes displeased with Trump during his presidency and at the height of athlete protests against racial injustice kneeling during the national anthem.

“Trump, you’ve offended too many people now,” he wrote on September 24, 2017.

While it’s not clear what he meant by his tweet, Trump went on to criticize how players kneeling during the national anthem was sinking NFL ratings.

Trump, you have offended too many people now — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 25, 2017

“Sports fans should never tolerate players who are not proud of their national anthem or their country,” Trump wrote. “The NFL should change its policy!”

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our flag and country, you will see changes happen quickly,” he wrote in another. “Fire or suspend!”

“Great solidarity with our National Anthem and our Country. Standing with arms linked is good, but kneeling is not acceptable. Bad grades!”

However, his endorsement of Trump’s post seven years later outraged many people, with fans suggesting that Mahomes torpedoed his friendship with Taylor Swift with that comment.

The ‘Queen of Bosses’ sparked a furor among Democratic voters by ‘liking’ an Instagram post by Donald Trump

Brittany then responded to her critics, saying there is no reason why their brains are “fully developed.”

NFL fans on X mentioned the political contrast between Brittany and Taylor Swift, a Democrat

Undeterred, Mahomes took to Instagram to attack his critics in a fiery response.

“I mean, honestly, to be a hater as an adult you must have some deep-seated issues that you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote.

‘There’s no reason you have to have a fully developed brain and hate watching others do it well.’