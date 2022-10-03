The neutron scattering data (left) provides information about absorbed energies in reciprocal space. With the new evaluation it was possible to make statements about new magnetic states and their temporal development in real space (right). The colors blue and red indicate the two opposite directions of rotation. Credit: HZB/ORNL



Neutron scattering is considered the preferred method for investigating magnetic structures and excitations in quantum materials. Now, for the first time, the evaluation of measurement data from the 2000s with new methods has provided much deeper insights into a model system: the 1D Heisenberg spider chains. A new toolbox for elucidating future quantum materials has been achieved.

Potassium copper fluoride (KCuF 3 ) is considered the simplest model material for realizing the so-called Heisenberg quantum spin chain: the spins interact antiferromagnetically with their neighbors along a single direction (one-dimensional), governed by the laws of quantum physics.

“We did the measurements some time ago when I was a postdoc on this simple model material at the ISIS spallation neutron source and we published our results in 2005, 2013, and again in 2021, comparing each time they became available. were presented with new theories,” says Prof. Bella Lake, head of the HZB Institute Quantum Phenomena in Novel Materials. Now with new and comprehensive methods, a team led by Prof. Alan Tennant and Dr. Allen Scheie managed to gain significantly deeper insight into the interactions between the spins and their spatial and temporal evolution.

Dynamics like a wake

“With neutron scattering, you push a kind of spin so that it flips over. This creates a dynamic, like a wake when a ship moves through water, which can affect its neighbors and their neighbors,” Tennant explains.

“Neutron scattering data is measured as a function of energy and wave vector,” Scheie says. “Our breakthrough was to map the spatial and temporal evolution of the spins using mathematical methods such as a back-Fourier transform.” In combination with other theoretical methods, the physicists gathered information about interactions between the spin states and their duration and range, as well as insights into so-called quantum coherence.

The work demonstrates a new toolbox for the analysis of neutron scattering data and could promote a deeper understanding of quantum materials relevant to technological use.

A. Scheie et al, Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains, nature communication (2022). A. Scheie et al, Quantum wake dynamics in Heisenberg antiferromagnetic chains,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33571-8

