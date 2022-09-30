A new technology for isolating disease markers

Journal of Extracellular Vesicles (2022). DOI: 10.1002/jev2.12256″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> Depth filtration medium, cartridge and the protocol for DF isolation of EVs from blood plasma, urine and cell culture media. (a) SEM image of the depth filtration membrane with the rim and entrance surface (surface 1). Higher magnification (inset) of inlet pores in Surface 1 shows openings much larger than the size of EVs. As a result, the flow drags vesicles into the pores until they become immobilized in the depth of the filter. (b) Illustration of the depth filtration process with two populations of particles of different sizes. Larger particles are retained in the volume of the filtration medium, while smaller particles are eluted. (c) DF pattern. Photographs of the membrane and its support (porous wafer and stainless steel grid on which it rests) are shown on the right. (d) Summary of the depth filtration workflow to isolate EVs from blood plasma, urine and cell culture media. Credit: Journal of extracellular vesicles (2022). DOI: 10.1002/jev2.12256



Biophysicists from Skoltech, MIPT and their colleagues from the company Prostagnost have developed a new technology for isolating extracellular vesicles (EV) from biological fluids. Studying vesicles is essential for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, including cancer. The new technique not only exceeds methods known to date in purity and yield of EVs, but is also simple, fast, inexpensive and can run on standard laboratory hardware. The research is published in the Journal of extracellular vesicles.

Our body cells “communicate” with each other by releasing signaling molecules into the blood stream. To ensure that the molecules reach the target safely, they are encapsulated in tiny nanosized vesicles, EVs, that act as a delivery system. EVs from healthy and diseased cells have different contents, which is the basis for diagnosis. Vesicles secreted by unhealthy cells contain a host of molecules that serve as a biomarker for disease. Studying the biomarkers helps both diagnose a disease and monitor treatment by analyzing changes in the number of EVs containing the selected markers.

The question arises, however, of how to isolate these minuscule carriers. Out of the large amount of molecules in biological fluids, only EVs need to be selected to identify the protein molecules they contain, which can be biomarkers of disease or a sign of good health. Depending on which nucleic acids, such as mRNA or DNA, or proteins are found in or on the surface of an EV, a conclusion is drawn about the patient’s outlook. It is therefore important that these investigations are carried out quickly, efficiently and at low cost.

Vasiliy Chernyshev, lead author and research scientist at the MIPT Laboratory for the Development of Innovative Drugs and Agricultural Biotechnology and the Skoltech BioPhotonics Lab, says that “several widely recognized methods for isolating vesicles currently exist, but they are either too cumbersome or require specialized equipment, such as an ultracentrifuge. Not every clinic can afford this, and in addition, this method has a fairly low insulation efficiency.”

The team has developed a filtration device, a special membrane composition and design, and a step-by-step isolation procedure. The solution enables fast and efficient EV isolation while ensuring high purity, which is very important for both diagnostics and EV research. The device is made entirely of Russian components at minimal cost.

Vasiliy Chernyshev adds that “in the EV isolation device we developed together with the company Prostagnost, the separation takes place deep in the membrane with a specific pore design. Unlike conventional filtration, we trap the product in the filter and recover we return it with the reverse flow.”

“With this new technique, we can effectively isolate EVs of various sizes, including exosomes, from virtually any biological fluid, such as blood, plasma and urine, and obtain high-purity EVs that are free of extracellular particles or molecules. But most importantly: all we need for the task is an ordinary laboratory centrifuge and specific membranes and test tubes accessible to any Russian clinical laboratory.”

Sergey Leonov, head of the MIPT laboratory for the development of innovative drugs and agricultural biotechnology, notes that “our team has gone to great lengths to describe and prove the purity of the exosomes – membrane vesicles with a size of 40 to 100 nm. important for both diagnostics and proteomics.”

“There is a great need for such simple, fast and effective methods for scientific and medical EV research. We have proposed a locally developed unique technology that can become a useful routine for conventional oncology practices. This research is a perfect example of MIPTs inter-institutional, industrial and international collaborations that help to successfully deal with import substitution tasks and bring to market innovative Russian solutions that far exceed their international analogues.”

Nanomembrane system could help diagnose disease by isolating biomarkers in tears

More information:

Vasiliy S. Chernyshev et al, Asymmetric Depth Filtration: A Versatile and Scalable Method for High Efficiency Isolation of Low Contamination Extracellular Vesicles, Journal of extracellular vesicles (2022). Vasiliy S. Chernyshev et al, Asymmetric Depth Filtration: A Versatile and Scalable Method for High Efficiency Isolation of Low Contamination Extracellular Vesicles,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/jev2.12256

Provided by Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

