A new technique for observing gene activity in a test tube

When looking for the causes of disease and developing new treatments, it is imperative to understand the genetic foundations accurately. Würzburg researchers have devised a new technique for this.

Pathological processes are usually characterized by altered gene activity in the affected cells. Thus, obtaining an accurate picture of gene activity may hold the key to developing new, targeted therapies. Whether these therapies work as we would like can also be verified by looking at genes and the processes that trigger them.

It’s no wonder that research is focused on methods and techniques that provide detailed information about the genetic activity of individual cells. A research team from the University of Würzburg (JMU) has now developed a technique that is a significant improvement over the methods used so far. Scientists from the Institute for Molecular Infection Biology (IMIB) and the Helmholtz Institute for RNA-based Infection Research (HIRI) were involved. They have presented the results of their work in the current issue of the magazine Nucleic Acid Research.

Analysis of a synthetic transcriptome

“We have developed a technique that can be used to analyze the translational landscape of a fully adaptable synthetic transcriptome, in other words one outside the cell,” explains Jörg Vogel, the central outcome of the study. Vogel heads the Institute for Molecular Infection Biology at JMU and is also the director of HIRI and the lead author of the study. The new technique has been given the scientific name INRI-seq, which is an abbreviation for in vitro Ribo-seq.

A transcriptome is a collection of all genes that are active in a cell at any given time. It consists of the sum of the existing mRNA – the transporters of the blueprints for proteins from the cell nucleus to the ribosomes. Ribosomes are the ‘protein factories’ of the cell; here translation takes place from the nucleotide sequence of the mRNA into the amino acid sequence of a protein.

Refinement of similar methods

INRI-seq is basically a refinement of similar methods that pursue the same goal but yield less accurate results or have other drawbacks. For example, RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) determines the concentration of mRNA in cells, allowing conclusions to be drawn about their active genes. However, the final protein abundance does not always correlate with the respective mRNA concentrations.

A more accurate technique is ribosome profiling (Ribo-seq). Over the past decade, this has become one of the most important methods to directly measure protein synthesis in a transcriptome-wide manner. “Although Ribo-seq has greatly improved the study of translation-related processes, the method has not been without its limitations,” says Jörg Vogel.

Numerous limitations of Ribo-seq

For example, it is a major challenge to detect weakly expressed genes with Ribo-seq, which prevents many genes from being captured in common research designs. Similarly, a Ribo-seq study of microbes from key ecological habitats such as the human gut is difficult, as many of them cannot be grown in the lab.

Another shortcoming, as Vogel explains, is the fact that “at the mechanistic level, Ribo-seq-based studies of molecules that affect translation, such as specialty antibiotics, can be hampered by cellular responses.” Since Ribo-seq is performed on live cells, it can be difficult to distinguish between direct and indirect effects on translation.

To overcome some of these limitations, the scientists from Würzburg developed INRI-seq for the global study of translation in a cell-free environment. INRI-seq utilizes a commercially available in vitro translation system in combination with an in vitro synthesized, fully adaptable transcriptome that allows for better control of individual mRNA levels.

“With INRI-seq, for example, it is no longer necessary for translation-modulating substances to traverse cell membranes or extract ribosomes from a large number of living cells,” says Vogel, who outlines the advantages of the technique. “You also need a lot less of the often expensive substance you want to research, such as a new antibiotic that can only be produced on a small scale. INRI-seq also saves time and money.”

Higher success rate in the experiment

The research team showed how well the system works using a synthetically generated transcriptome of the bacterium Escherichia coli. Compared to a technically comparable living cell study, INRI-seq identified almost four times more sites where translation processes are initiated, demonstrating its high sensitivity.

Therefore, Vogel and his team have no doubts that “INRI-seq has great potential as an alternative method for studying translation processes and therefore also substances that can influence these processes.”

