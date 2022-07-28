A new study gives an important understanding of how molecular motor proteins are involved in malaria transmission

Different locations of kinesins in male cells of malaria parasite. Credit: The University of Nottingham



Scientists at the University of Nottingham have made a major breakthrough in understanding how malaria parasites divide and transmit the disease, which could be a major step forward in helping prevent one of the largest deadly infections in the world.

Malaria is still the deadliest parasitic disease in the world, with approximately 241 million cases and more than half a million deaths each year. It is caused by a single-celled parasite called Plasmodium, which is transmitted between humans by the female Anopheles mosquito when they bite to take blood.

In this new study, published in PLOS Biologyscientists have uncovered the critical role of a group of motor proteins called kinesins during the parasite’s life cycle.

The research, led by Rita Tewari, a professor of parasite cell biology at the University’s School of Life Sciences, has demonstrated the importance of kinesins in basal cellular processes necessary for the development, multiplication and invasion of malaria parasites, especially in the mosquitoes that transmit the parasite.

Kinesins are molecular motor proteins that use energy from the hydrolysis of adenosine triphosphate (ATP – a universal store of energy in all cells) and function in various cellular processes. They are involved in transport, cell division, cell polarity and cell motility.

This latest study showed that of the nine kinesins present in the parasite genome, eight are required for the different functions from cell proliferation to cell movement in the mosquito host, which was very surprising.

Researchers from the University of Nottingham have studied the location and function of all kinesins in living parasite cells at various stages of development, both in the mosquitoes that transmit the disease and in the host where it causes disease. These proteins are important potential drug targets, hence the importance of this study in the search for novel intervention targets.

Professor Tewari said: “This is an important genome-wide study and an essential resource for studying the different morphologically distinct parasite cells involved in parasite transmission. It shows how these important motor proteins are involved in forming molecular tracks for movement. , multiplication and transfer.”

dr. Zeeshan, the lead author of the paper, said: “This is a comprehensive study on parasite molecular motors. It was quite a challenge to capture the dynamics of these proteins in living parasite cells in mosquitoes. Most importantly, we were able to study the formation of the male gamete (sperm), in which a rapid multiplication process takes place that is completed within 10-12 minutes after the female mosquito ingests blood from an infected host.Multiple kinesins are involved in efficient production of male gametes and deletion of kinesin genes stop the transmission of parasites, a discovery that could be further explored for drug discovery.

“In addition, we found one motor protein, kinesin-13, which is essential for the multiplication of parasites at all stages of the life cycle.”

The research was carried out in collaboration with several scientists; Tony Holder at the Francis Crick Institute, London; Prof Carolyn Moores at Birbeck College; Profs Sue Vaughan and David Ferguson at Oxford Brookes; Prof Mathieu Brochet and Ravish Raspa at the University of Geneva; and Prof Karine Le Roch and Steven Abel at the University of California. This study demonstrates the power of multidisciplinary science and how networking and collaboration lead to greater global understanding in science. The work was funded by BBSRC, MRC, CRUK, Wellcome Trust, NIH and NIAID.

More information:

Genome-wide functional analysis reveals key roles for kinesins in the mammalian and mosquito stages of the malaria parasite life cycle, PLoS Biology (2022). Genome-wide functional analysis reveals key roles for kinesins in the mammalian and mosquito stages of the malaria parasite life cycle,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3001704

Provided by the University of Nottingham





