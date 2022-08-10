A new study destroys 100-year-old understanding of color perception

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A new study corrects a major flaw in 3D mathematical space developed by Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger and others, and has been used by scientists and industry for more than 100 years to describe how your eye changes one color of the eye. other distinguishes. The research has the potential to drive scientific data visualizations, improve TVs and recalibrate the textile and dye industry.

“The assumed shape of the color space requires a paradigm shift,” said Roxana Bujack, a computer scientist with a background in mathematics who creates scientific visualizations at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Bujack is lead author of a Los Alamos team article in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on the mathematics of color perception.

“Our research shows that the current mathematical model of how the eye perceives color differences is incorrect. That model was proposed by Bernhard Riemann and developed by Hermann von Helmholtz and Erwin Schrödinger – all giants of mathematics and physics – and proving that one of them being wrong is pretty much a scientist’s dream,” Bujack said.

Modeling human color perception enables automation of image processing, computer graphics, and visualization tasks.

“Our original idea was to develop algorithms to automatically enhance color maps for data visualization so that they are easier to understand and interpret,” Bujack said. So the team was surprised to find that they were the first to determine that the long-standing application of Riemann geometry, which can generalize straight lines to curved surfaces, was not working.

This visualization captures the 3D mathematical space used to map human color perception. A new mathematical view has found that the line segments representing the distance between widely spaced colors do not add up correctly using the previously accepted geometry. The research contradicts long-held assumptions and will improve a variety of practical applications of color theory. Credit: Los Alamos National Laboratory

Creating industry standards requires an accurate mathematical model of the perceived color space. The first attempts made use of Euclidean spaces – the familiar geometry taught in many high schools; more advanced models used Riemann geometry. The models plot red, green and blue in 3D space. Those are the colors most strongly detected by light-detecting cones on our retina, and – unsurprisingly – the colors that blend together to create all the images on your RGB computer screen.

In the study, which combines psychology, biology and mathematics, Bujack and her colleagues found that using Riemann geometry overestimated the perception of large color differences. That’s because people consider a large color difference to be less than the sum you would get when you add up small color differences that lie between two widely separated shades.

The Riemann geometry cannot explain this effect.

“We weren’t expecting this and we don’t know the exact geometry of this new color space yet,” Bujack said. “We might think it normal, but with an added damping or weighting function that pulls long distances in, making them shorter. But we can’t prove it yet.”

