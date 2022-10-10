A new process to build 2D materials made possible by quantum calculations

3N 3 huh 6 ) is contacted with a (hot) catalyst surface (Ru), initiating chemical reactions such as borazine ring breakage and dehydrogenation, followed by the assembly of the epitaxial top layer. Credit: Nanoscale Horizons (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2NH00353H” width=”800″ height=”464″/> Schematic representation of the epitaxial growth of h-BN by chemical vapor deposition: a gaseous precursor (e.g., borazine, B 3 N 3 huh 6 ) is contacted with a (hot) catalyst surface (Ru), initiating chemical reactions such as breaking of the borazine rings and dehydrogenation, followed by the assembly of the epitaxial coating. Credit: Nanoscale Horizons (2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2NH00353H



Quantum calculations performed by researchers at the University of Surrey have enabled scientists to discover new “phases” of two-dimensional (2D) material that can be used to develop next-generation fuel cell devices.

The calculations aided Graz University of Technology’s research into the growth of one of the most promising 2D materials, hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), which has a honeycomb crystal structure nearly identical to that of the most famous 2D material, graphene. .

dr. Anton Tamtögl, the project leader of Graz University of Technology, says that “the nanoporous phases discovered during our research are not of purely academic interest – they offer the potential for applications such as sensor materials, nanoreactors and membranes. This work illustrates that fundamental physics and chemistry provide pathways to truly relevant nanotechnology applications.”

Ultra-thin 2D materials are often grown by exposing a hot metal surface to a specific gas, which causes the gas to decompose on the metal to form the desired 2D material. Due to the high temperatures, it is difficult to monitor the growth of 2D materials during the various intermediate steps before the 2D material is completed.

The results from Graz’s group show that, before h-BN is formed, other 2D surface structures can be isolated.

Quantum mechanical calculations led by Dr. Surrey’s Marco Sacchi enabled their colleagues to understand that these ordered structures are made by regularly spaced holes (so-called nanopores) of h-BN. This is the first time these open structures have been identified and their role during h-BN growth has been observed.

dr. Marco Sacchi of the University of Surrey says they have “proven that the combination of experiments and quantum chemical calculations can provide new and important insight into the growth of 2D materials.”

“We are already planning to use our method to study the growth of other 2D materials, and we are working with international collaborators to find ways to accelerate the development of these promising materials.”

Anthony Payne, co-author from the University of Surrey, says that “these nanopores are unlike ever before and could open up a new generation of nanomaterials with exciting possibilities in nanotechnology and catalysis.”

Adrian Ruckhofer of the Graz University of Technology says that “finding a new stage for such a well-known and technologically important 2D material is like discovering a completely new species of butterfly in your own garden.”

The study is published by the journal Nanoscale Horizons.

More information:

Adrian Ruckhofer et al, Evolution of ordered nanoporous phases during h-BN growth: control of the pathway from gas phase precursor to 2D material by in situ monitoring, Nanoscale Horizons (2022). Adrian Ruckhofer et al, Evolution of ordered nanoporous phases during h-BN growth: control of the pathway from gas phase precursor to 2D material by in situ monitoring,(2022). DOI: 10.1039/D2NH00353H

Provided by the University of Surrey

