A new model for Chinese growth

China’s economic growth will lag the rest of Asia this year for the first time since 1990. This World Bank prediction, if it comes true, will not only indicate a cooling of global wealth creation. With President Xi Jinping set to be anointed for a third term by a Communist Party congress beginning next weekend, it also challenges Beijing to find new sources of propulsion for the world’s second-largest economy.

China has experienced delays in the past, but this time the defining issues are structural. While the country’s controversial ‘zero-covid’ policy has dealt a heavy blow, the longer-term vulnerabilities stem from the real estate market cratering and mounting tensions in local government finances. Even after an expected recovery after Covid, these obstacles to the economy are likely to persist. They are accentuated by a rapidly aging society and a birth rate that fell by 45 percent between 2012 and 2021.

Likewise, an ebb in the massive tides of rural-to-urban migration that fueled China’s manufacturing boom is fading the impetus behind urban building. Inefficiency in allocating capital reduces the returns of deploying a huge pool of national savings. And while China’s role in international trade remains strong, US sanctions on trade and technology could erode its competitiveness over time.

All of these problems are structural to some degree. They predict an economic future that could be very different from China’s over the past three decades. If the World Bank’s forecast of 2.8 percent growth this year comes true, it would mean a sharp cut from Beijing’s official target of 5.5 percent. It could also foreshadow significantly lower growth rates in the longer term.

Conventional wisdom has long been that the solution is that China aims to boost consumer spending. To do that requires more redistribution to poorer and middle-income households, and they have more disposable income to spend on themselves – in part by reducing factors that drive them to save much of their income.

The very high level of Chinese household savings is one of the reasons behind China’s high gross national savings rate – which stands at 44 percent of gross domestic product, compared to an OECD average of 22.5 percent. The motives that drive families to salt more than in almost any other country on Earth are revealing.

The breakup of the state-run economy from the late 1980s shattered an “iron rice bowl” of housing, health care, pension and other benefits, creating a sense of insecurity. The hundreds of millions of workers who have migrated from farms to factories in recent decades are ineligible for city benefits, forcing them to save. Due to the one-child policy, introduced in the 1980s, parents could not expect to have an extended family in old age.

These tensions – coupled with underfunded state pensions, the rising costs of education and medical treatment (exacerbated by hospital corruption) – amplify a austerity mindset. This is depressing consumer spending, especially when most asset values ​​fall along with real estate prices and stock indices. Building a more sophisticated financial system could allow even a less gigantic amount of savings to fund more productive investments.

If China wants to make growth more sustainable, it needs to empower its consumers. In particular, Beijing should allocate hefty tax transfers to state pension funds for both urban and rural residents. This is going to cost a lot. But if Xi is serious about creating “common prosperity” for future generations, he should make it a priority.