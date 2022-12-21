A new Microsoft Exchange flaw is being used to attack servers

Tech
By Jacky
Twilio reveals it was hit by another data breach

A new Microsoft Exchange flaw is being used to attack servers and deliver remote access tools and remote management software, researchers have revealed.

Cybersecurity experts at CrowdStrike stumbled upon a new exploit chain while investigating an attack involving Play ransomware. After further analysis, it was concluded that the exploit chain bypasses the mitigations for the ProxyNotShell URL rewrite flaw, granting threat actors Remote Code Execution (RCE) privileges on target endpoints (opens in new tab).

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More