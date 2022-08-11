A new method increases the energy output of wind farms, without new equipment

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Virtually all wind turbines, which produce more than 5 percent of the world’s electricity, are controlled as if they were individual, free-standing units. In fact, the vast majority are part of larger wind farm installations with tens or even hundreds of turbines, whose wakes can influence each other.

Now, engineers at MIT and elsewhere have found that, without the need for new equipment investment, the energy output of such wind farm installations can be increased by modeling the wind flow of the entire collection of turbines and optimizing the control of individual units accordingly.

The increase in energy output from a given installation may seem modest: it is about 1.2 percent overall and 3 percent for optimal wind speeds. But the algorithm can be deployed at any wind farm, and the number of wind farms is growing rapidly to meet accelerated climate targets. If that 1.2 percent energy increase were applied to all existing wind farms in the world, it would be the equivalent of adding more than 3,600 new wind turbines, or enough to power about 3 million households, and a total profit for energy producers of nearly a billion dollars a year, the researchers say. And all this for essentially no cost.

The study was published today in the journal Nature Energy, in a study led by MIT Esther and Harold E. Edgerton, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering Michael F. Howland.

“Essentially, all existing utility-scale turbines are ‘greedy’ and independently controlled,” says Howland. The term “eager,” he explains, refers to the fact that they are controlled to maximize only their own power production, as if they were isolated units without harming neighboring turbines.

But in the real world, turbines are deliberately placed close together in wind farms to achieve economic benefits with regard to land use (onshore or offshore) and with infrastructure such as access roads and transmission lines. This proximity means that turbines are often heavily influenced by the turbulent wake produced by others upwind – a factor that individual turbine control systems currently fail to take into account.

“From a flow physics perspective, placing wind turbines in wind farms close together is often the worst thing you can do,” Howland says. “The ideal approach to maximize overall energy production would be to space them as far apart as possible,” but that would increase the associated costs.

That’s where the work of Howland and his collaborators comes in. They developed a new power model that predicts the power production of each turbine in the farm, depending on the incoming winds in the atmosphere and the control strategy of each turbine. Although based on flow physics, the model learns from operational wind farm data to reduce predictive errors and uncertainty. Without changing the physical turbine locations and hardware systems of existing wind farms, they used the physics-based, data-assisted modeling of the flow within the wind farm and the resulting power production of each turbine, given different wind conditions, to find the optimal orientation for each turbine at any given time. This allows them to maximize the output of the entire farm, not just the individual turbines.

Today, each turbine constantly senses the incoming wind direction and speed and uses its internal control software to adjust its angular position (vertical axis) to align as close to the wind as possible. But in the new system, for example, the team has found that by turning one turbine just slightly away from its own maximum exit position — perhaps 20 degrees away from its individual peak exit angle — the resulting increase in power output from one or more downwind units will offset the slight decrease. more than make up for the output of the first unit. Using a centralized control system that takes all of these interactions into account, the set of turbines was operated at power outputs as much as 32 percent higher under certain conditions.

In a months-long experiment in a real utility-scale wind farm in India, the predictive model was first validated by testing a wide variety of yaw orientation strategies, most of which were intentionally sub-optimal. By testing many control strategies, including suboptimal, in both the real farm and the model, the researchers were able to identify the true optimal strategy. Importantly, the model was able to predict farm power production and optimal control strategy for most wind conditions tested, providing confidence that the model’s predictions would follow the true optimal farm operational strategy. This allows the use of the model to design the optimal control strategies for new wind conditions and new wind farms without the need to perform new calculations.

Then, a second-month experiment on the same farm, which implemented only the model’s optimal control predictions, proved that the algorithm’s real-world effects could match the overall energy improvements seen in simulations. Averaged over the entire test period, the system achieved a 1.2 percent increase in energy output at all wind speeds and a 3 percent increase at speeds between 6 and 8 meters per second (about 13 to 18 miles per hour).

While the test was conducted at one wind farm, the researchers say the model and cooperative control strategy can be implemented at any existing or future wind farm. Howland estimates that, translated into the world’s existing fleet of wind turbines, a total energy improvement of 1.2 percent would provide more than 31 terawatt hours of additional electricity per year, roughly equivalent to installing 3,600 additional wind turbines for free. This would translate into about $950 million in additional revenue for wind farm operators each year, he says.

The amount of energy to be extracted will vary widely from one wind farm to another, depending on a range of factors, including the distance between the units, the geometry of their arrangement, and the variations in wind patterns at that location over the course of a year. But in all cases, the model developed by this team can provide a clear prediction of exactly what the potential profit is for a given site, Howland says. “The optimal control strategy and the potential gain in energy will be different for each wind farm, which motivated us to develop a predictive wind farm model that can be widely used, for optimization across the entire wind energy fleet,” he adds.

But the new system has the potential to be implemented quickly and easily, he says. “We don’t need any additional hardware installation. We’re really just making a software change and there’s a significant potential power increase associated with it.” Even a 1 percent improvement, he points out, means that in a typical wind farm of about 100 units, operators can get the same output with one less turbine, saving the costs, usually millions of dollars, associated with purchase, construction. and installing that device.

Furthermore, he notes that by reducing wake losses, the algorithm could make it possible to place turbines closer together in future wind farms, increasing the power density of wind energy, saving footprints on land (or sea). This increase in power density and reduction in footprint could help meet the urgent greenhouse gas reduction targets that require a significant expansion of wind energy deployment, both at sea and at sea.

In addition, he says, the largest new area of ​​wind farm development is offshore, and “the impact of wake losses is often much greater in offshore wind farms.” That means the impact of this new approach to managing those wind farms could be significantly greater.

The Howland Lab and the international team continue to refine the models and work to improve the operational instructions they derive from the model, towards autonomous, cooperative control and the pursuit of the greatest possible power under a given set of conditions, says Howland. .

More information:

Michael F. Howland et al, Collective operation of wind farms based on a predictive model increases energy production on a utility scale, Nature Energy (2022). Michael F. Howland et al, Collective operation of wind farms based on a predictive model increases energy production on a utility scale,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41560-022-01085-8

Provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

