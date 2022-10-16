A new era beckons for China

This article is an on-site version of our The Week Ahead newsletter. Sign Up here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox every Sunday

Hello and welcome to the work week.

Or should that be the week of the workers? The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party is underway in Beijing and all eyes are on President Xi Jinping ahead of the expected vote to hand him an unprecedented third term in office. The FT has spoken to more than two dozen businessmen, farmers, government officials and Chinese academics — though, understandably, none of them would be disclosed — to provide a broad picture of the country entering this new era.

Back in the UK, representatives of British workers will gather in Brighton for the annual TUC conference, which was rescheduled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month. Given the state of the economy and the industrial turmoil, there will be much to discuss. Pensions, the cost of living and defending the right to strike are all on the agenda.

Economic issues will be high on the agenda for the European Council meeting between EU heads of state, which begins Thursday in Brussels.

The fallout from the January 6, 2021 attack on Capitol Hill continues to make headlines in the US. On Friday, former Donald Trump political adviser Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the commission investigating the attack. He faces a fine of between $100 and $100,000, as well as a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in prison for each count.

Finally, one of the anniversaries this week is an important one for a UK institution as the BBC turns 100. Many people will have an opinion about this. Perhaps it’s time to rethink former FT editor Lionel Barber’s take on a century of “Aunt Beeb.”

What events will keep you busy for the next seven days? You can contact me directly by sending a message to jonathan.moules@ft.com. Thank you.

Economic data

It’s going to be another tough week for economic data, but then these are the times we’re in.

UK inflation data for September is likely to see another double-digit rise in aggregate interest rates, while the GfK confidence measurement and retail sales update are likely to underline how unlikely a consumer-led recovery is at the moment. In addition, S&P will revise the UK’s credit rating from AA (currently with a negative outlook) on Friday, as will Moody’s. Another Friday that probably won’t be quiet for the British press.

The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book on Wednesday, commenting on current economic conditions in the US, and there will be an update on the increasingly fragile US housing market.

China’s monthly activity indicators will most likely illustrate the ongoing impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

businesses

We are well into earnings season, starting the week with the rest of the major Wall Street banks reporting third quarter figures, followed by a mix of consumer staples, retail, media, airlines and technology.

Higher costs hit online retailers. naked winesreporting interims Monday shocked markets last month when it reported a change in strategy toward profitability. Asos will present full-year results on Friday, the first under the mandate of CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte, but has already warned that these will be at the lower end of expectations due to cuts in consumer spending.

Investors in British home builder Bellway will look to the future given concerns about the impact of rising borrowing costs on the UK housing market. The order book stood at £2.1bn in August, but more recent trading patterns and levels of selling interest will be key, alongside signs of stress in the mortgage market.

Key economic and business reports

Here’s a more complete list of what to expect this week in terms of business reports and economic data.

Monday

New Zealand, Q3 consumer price index inflation figures

UK, a government consultation on a new legal framework for defined benefit plans, including a set of rules for funding and investment strategies, closes today. The government wants schemes to reduce investment risk.

Results: bank of America Q3, Bank of New York Mellon Q3, Charles Schwab Q3, naked wines H1, Rio Tinto Q3 operations update

Tuesday

China, monthly GDP, retail sales and industrial production figures

Germany, ZEW survey on economic sentiment

US, September industrial production figures plus NAHB housing index

Results: Bellway for your information, BP Marsh & Partners H1, Goldman Sachs Q3, Hasbro Q3, Johnson & Johnson Q3, Lockheed Martin Q3, cash supermarket Q3 trade statement, Netflix Q3, Omnicom Q3, Publicis Groupe Q3 sales, Roche Q3, Signature Bank Q3, State Street Q3

Wednesday

Canada, September CPI Figures

EU, September HICP inflation figures

UK, CPI, Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Price Index (RPI) September Inflation Data

US, Federal Reserve publishes her Beige Book summary of economic conditions

Results: America Movil Q3, ASML Q3, Asos for your information, Deutsche Boerse Q3, Hargreaves Lansdown Q1 trading update, IBM Q3, Just eat takeaway Q3 trading update, lion trust H1 trading update, Group of men Q3 trading update, nest Q3, Procter & Gamble Q3, Rathbones group Q3, Tesla Q3, Travelers Q3, United Airlines Q3

Thursday

Canada Monthly Retail Sales

France October Business Confidence Survey

Germany September PPI inflation figures

Japan, September trade balance figures

US, Existing Home Sales and Unemployment Claims Data

Results: ABB Q3, AJ Bell FY trading update, Akzo Nobel Q3, US Airlines Q3, AT&T Q3, Bunzl Q3 trading update, centamine Q3, Dunelm Q1 trading update, GB group H1 trading update, Jupiter Fund Management Q3 trading update, Marsh & McLennan Q3, National Express trade update, Nokia Q3, Pernod Ricard Q1, Philip Morris Q3, Schröders Q3 trading update, Travis Perkins Q3 trading update, Union Pacific Q3, Vivendic Q3

Friday

EU, consumer confidence figures

Hong Kong September CPI Inflation Data

Japan September CPI inflation data

UK, GfK consumer confidence survey, government debt in September and retail sales figures in September. Citi/YouGov public survey on inflation expectations. Plus, S&P to revise UK AA credit rating (negative outlook); Moody’s to review UK creditworthiness.

Results: American Express Q3, Deliveroo Q3 trading update, IHG Q3 trading update, London Stock Exchange Q3 revenue update, Schlumberger Q3, Sika Q3, Verizon Communications Q3, Whirlpool Q3, Wickes Q3 trading update

World Events

Finally, here’s an overview of this week’s other events and milestones.

Monday

France, President Emmanuel Macron opens the Paris Motor Show

Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz greets Spain’s King Felipe and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier hosts a state dinner for the royal family during their official visit

Luxembourg, meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss the war in Ukraine, the EU’s relations with China and the upcoming COP27 UN climate conference

Spain, trial due to start of the football clubs Barcelona and Santos and footballer Neymar on charges of fraud and corruption in the transfer of the Brazilian forward to Barça in 2013

UK, winner of the Booker Prize, the top prize for Anglophone fiction, will be announced at a ceremony in London

Tuesday

Azerbaijan, restoration of the national holiday Independence Day

Qatar, official opening of the Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, a key part of the country’s ambition to host the first net-zero football world cup later this year

UK, the rescheduled TUC trade union meeting begins in Brighton. Pensions, the cost of living and the defense of the right to strike are among other things on the agenda.

UK Centenary of the British Broadcasting Corporation Founding

Wednesday

Thailand, finance ministers of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries begin a three-day meeting in Bangkok

Thursday

Belgium, European Council meeting between EU heads of state begins in Brussels with the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the economy on the agenda.

Friday

US, Steve Bannon, a key aide to former President Donald Trump, is convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the commission investigating last year’s attack on the United States Capitol

Saturday

New Zealand, draw to decide group stage matches for the ninth Women’s World Cup, which kicks off in July 2023 at venues in Australia and New Zealand

Sunday