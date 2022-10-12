A new design for nanofiber interlayer supported forward osmosis composite membranes

Credit: Tao Ma, Haiqing Hui, Xiaofei You, Zhiqiang Pei, Miao Tian, ​​Bing Wu



Forward osmosis (FO), an emerging membrane-based technology, offers low energy consumption and low membrane fouling potential, but the lack of high-performance FO membranes hinders the large-scale application of FO. In general, an ideal high performance FO membrane should have high water permeability, low salt permeability, low structural parameter (S value), excellent antifouling properties and stable chemical properties. Among them, nanofiber-supported FO membranes have gained popularity.

Thin-film composite (TFC) FO membranes composed of porous substrates and ultra-thin polyamide (PA) selective layers exhibit structural design flexibility and superior permeability and selectivity. But how can we overcome the trade-off between water permeability and solute selectivity, while minimizing the overall S-value of FO membranes?

In addition, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is a semi-crystalline polymer with repeating units, which is widely used to prepare membrane materials for water treatment due to its strong mechanical properties and stable chemical properties. But how can we fabricate a defect-free and robust PA interface layer on the electrospinning nanofiber substrate (PVDF) with large open surface pores via interfacial polymerization (IP)? Finally, how can we effectively reduce the phenomenon of internal concentration polarization (ICP) and membrane fouling in FO?

To answer these questions, Prof. Miao Tian and Dr. Tao Mao of Northwestern Polytechnical University and their team members jointly reported the design of a double-layer structured PVDF nanofiber-supported TFC FO membrane. Their results revealed the behavior of contaminants on the membrane surface and provide a theoretical basis for the research and development of TFC-FO membranes with high water flux and anti-fouling in actual wastewater treatment.

This study was published in Frontiers of Environmental Science and Engineering.

In the study, a layered PVDF nanofiber substrate with an ultra-thin (~1 m) fine fiber interlayer on top (mean fiber diameter 40–60 nm) was successfully fabricated by electrospinning. A PA selective layer was synthesized using IP on a aforementioned nanofiber substrate with different physicochemical properties. FESEM and AFM were used to study the effect of the electrospun nanofiber interlayer and drying time on the intrinsic separation FO performance.

The separation performance of the bilayer nanofibrous FO membranes was examined using model soils (sodium alginate and bovine serum albumin) in both the feed solution (FS) and the draw solution (DS). The bilayer nanofiber substrate was superior to the single layer nanofiber substrate and showed a flux of 30.2 LMH when using 1.5 M NaCl against deionized water in the active layer facing the drawing solution mode.

In the fouling test, the water flux was effectively improved without sacrificing the water/solute selectivity provided that fouls were present in both the FS and DS. In addition, the double-layer nanofiber TFC FO membrane was more robust during the fouling test and cleaning.

This study demonstrates the importance of the interlayer in improving the TFC FO membrane. The intermediate layer improved the selectivity of the PA layer during extended use and cleaning. In conclusion, the study provides a theoretical basis for the research and development of TFC-FO membranes with high water flux and anti-fouling in the actual wastewater treatment.

New technology to improve the high permselectivity and anti-biofouling properties of RO membranes

More information:

Tao Ma et al, Design of nanofiber interlayer supported composite membranes for forward osmosis and its evaluation in pollution research with cleaning, Frontiers of Environmental Science and Engineering (2022). Tao Ma et al, Design of nanofiber interlayer supported composite membranes for forward osmosis and its evaluation in pollution research with cleaning,(2022). DOI: 10.1007/s11783-022-1550-7

Provided by Higher Education Press