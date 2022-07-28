A ‘new Cold War’ as Russia, France, US compete for influence in Africa

Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to gain support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, and some say they are waging the most intense battle for influence on the continent since the Cold War.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emanuel Macron will each visit several African countries this week. Samantha Power, head of the US Agency for International Development, went to Kenya and Somalia last week. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield will visit Ghana and Uganda next week.

“It’s like a new Cold War is going on in Africa, where the rival parties are trying to gain influence,” said William Gumede, director of Democracy Works, a foundation that promotes good governance.

Lavrov, in his travels across the drought and hunger-ravaged continent, has sought to portray the West as the villain, blaming it for rising food prices, while Western leaders have accused the Kremlin of cynically using food as weaponry and waging an imperial style war of conquest – words intended to appeal to listeners in postcolonial Africa.

Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has been working for several years to win support in Africa, reviving friendships that date back half a century, when the Soviet Union supported many African movements fighting to end the colonial rule.

“Now that campaign has kicked into high gear,” Gumede said.

Just as Ugandan President Museveni cites his fight against colonialism to fend off criticism of his brutal rule today, so he mentions the Soviet Union’s support for the fight against colonialism for ignoring Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine today to justify. https://t.co/P9A6SvIDNd — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 27, 2022



Moscow’s influence in Africa was visible in March during the UN vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While 28 African countries voted in favor of the resolution, a significant minority of countries on the continent – 25 – voted either to abstain or not to vote at all.

Russia’s top diplomat this week visited Egypt, Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia, pledged friendship and accused the US and European countries of inflating food prices by pursuing ‘reckless’ environmental policies. He also accused them of hoarding food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The situation in Ukraine also negatively impacted food markets, but not because of the Russian special operation, but rather because of the absolutely inadequate response from the West, which announced sanctions,” Lavrov said in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Lavrov was warmly received in Uganda by President Yoweri Museveni, who has been a US ally for years but refuses to criticize Russia over the invasion. Museveni even suggested at the outbreak of the war that Putin’s actions could be understandable because Ukraine is in Russia’s sphere of influence.

Lavrov expressed support for UN Security Council reform to give African countries permanent seats and more influence.

The Ugandan leader appeared with Lavrov and spoke fondly of old ties to Russia and asked how he could spurn Moscow if he has good relations with countries that participated in slavery.

Museveni, an opinion leader on the continent who has been in power for three decades, is an obvious choice for Russia as someone to bond with, Ugandan political analyst Asuman Bisiika said.

“Uganda is the center of gravity in East Africa,” said Bisiika.

Museveni, 77, has been wearing a strict mask in public since the COVID-19 outbreak. But he had none when greeting Lavrov in front of photographers, apparently to show warmth to the Russian. Museveni had a mask on again a day later at his next public appearance.

Russia also targets African public opinion through its state television network, RT, formerly known as Russia Today. RT has announced that it will open a new agency in Johannesburg.

RT was abruptly removed from Africa’s largest pay-TV platform in Africa, Johannesburg-based Multichoice, in March after the European Union and Britain imposed sanctions on Russia. It is not clear whether the creation of the new agency will allow RT to resume broadcasting to Africa through Multichoice, which claims nearly 22 million subscribers on the continent.

“For Russia, it is the struggle to be heard in Africa. It is not important for the actual war effort, but for their long-term political influence,” Anton Harber, professor of journalism at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. “They see it as fertile ground to cultivate their influence, and votes in the UN are of course important.”

During his tour of Africa, French Macron accused the Kremlin of using TV channels such as RT to spread propaganda in support of the war. And he accused the Kremlin of blackmailing the world by thwarting the export of grain from Ukraine.

“They are blackmailing because they are the ones who have blocked grains in Ukraine. They are the ones who regulate their grains,” he said in Benin. His itinerary also included Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.

Macron appealed to Africans to take sides against Russia.

“I tell you here in Africa, a continent that has suffered under colonial imperialism: Russia is one of the last colonial imperialist powers. She decides to invade a neighboring country to defend her interests,” he said. “That’s the reality.”

Power, the top US AID official, was in East Africa to pledge aid to help the region fight hunger amid a devastating multi-year drought. She did not hold back from criticizing Russia.

“By blocking Ukraine’s grain exports and restricting trade in Russia’s own fertilizer, Putin’s actions have hurt the people of Kenya and other countries around the world,” Power said in Nairobi. Kenya to benefit its own situation.”

(AP)