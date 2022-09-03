A new ChromeOS gaming overlay puts touch-based Android games on your PC

In a move that feels a bit late, Google says ChromeOS users will have access to an “early alpha” of game controls optimized for certain touchscreen-only games in the coming years after Chromebooks gain access to Android apps and games. Mobile games, of course, are made for use on phones with touchscreens, which many computers don’t have. To bridge the gap, starting with ChromeOS 105, Google’s operating system can convert keystrokes into simulated touches.

According to Google“We see game control as a way to overcome the initial challenges with the ChromeOS gaming experience as users wait for developers to fully optimize their apps for ChromeOS,” even as it pushes game developers to include input support that works on phones. , tablets, and computers.

Image: Google

android police saw the first signs of the feature over a year ago, which Google also referenced by calling the public beta of a “gaming overlay” while announcing plans for a Steam Alpha earlier this year. In the future, Google says gamers will have access to an editor that should enable the same control mapping for all games in Google Play that run on a Chromebook, as well as expanded support for mouse, gamepad, and other types of touch controls.



Image: Google

Google’s announcement included a list of all supported games to date (which you can read below), with joystick action games such as Pixel Blade R – Revolutiona series of 2048 variants to try out swipe controls, plus a few single and multi-button control games like Hill Climb Racing and Tap Titans 2.

If you have a gaming PC, game console, or even your own phone to play on, you may not be looking for a way to play more mobile games from the keyboard. But for kids who have a Chromebook as their primary device, or anyone else who prefers this style of gaming, it may become easier to play, especially while we wait for Steam to become available on more ChromeOS devices and Google its games. makes store available on Windows PCs.

To try it out, users don’t need to do anything special, as long as they are using version 105 or later, what planned to arrive on the stable release channel yesterday and should be rolling out there soon. When you open one of the games with game controller support, Google explains that an overlay appears with the keys that translate to the various touch controls. To adjust the control settings, click on the white square in the center right of the game screen.

