A new CEO for Credit Suisse

Walmart’s profit warnings shed light on differences in consumer behavior in the US, the International Monetary Fund lowers its global growth forecast and Argentines try to exchange their pesos for dollars on the black market.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing at Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Credit Suisse appoints Ulrich Körner as CEO

Walmart issues profit warning if rising inflation hits customers

US consumers bend but don’t break as prices rise. Can it last?

Argentines turn to black market dollars as crisis worsens

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The editor of the show is Jess Smith. Additional help from Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The theme song of the show is from Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the executive producer of the FT. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

To see acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.