A mum was stabbed more than 100 times before her young son’s body was found in the mouth of a crocodile

A father has been accused of stabbing the mother of his child more than 100 times before putting his two-year-old son in a lake only to find her inside a crocodile’s mouth.

Thomas Mosley, 21, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the murder of Passion Jeffrey, 20, and the couple’s son, Tylen Mosley, 2 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He allegedly killed the husband after his family threw him a birthday party.

Last Thursday, Jeffrey was found inside her apartment stabbed to death with blood all over the scene and outside the house, and Tylen was found dead hours later inside an alligator about 10 miles from his mother’s home.

Law enforcement recovered the body of the young boy after euthanizing the alligator, and Thomas Moseley is currently in the Pinellas County Jail after being treated for cuts to his hands and arms.

The elder Moseley was at Jeffrey’s house late in the afternoon with the victim’s family to celebrate the young father’s birthday.

Several hours later, Mosley arrived at his mother’s home with severe injuries to his hands and arms consistent with injuries sustained from a slip during a knife attack.

Before arriving at his mother’s house, Mosley traveled to the Lake Maggiore area and, in a deliberate manner, threw his son into the water, a police classification as first-degree murder.

Mosley then arrived at his mother’s home at around 9 pm and from there went to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries before being arrested. He reportedly did not cooperate with the authorities.

a GoFundMe Created by the mourning family who have now raised north of $20,000, Jeffrey describes as “dedicated” to making life better for her son.

Tylenn has been described as a “cute, happy little kid” who would “grab anyone’s phone and pretend to call his mom” while she’s at work.

Seeing them together and loving each other was such a blessing. We will remember their love and we will keep them in our hearts,” he said.

Family members last saw Jeffrey and Tylen on Wednesday, March 29th around 5:30pm. They demanded a young mother’s care check the next day when they were unable to contact her.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang near the apartment around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the police were not called.

The next morning, Jeffrey’s mother calls the apartment manager for a well-being check after her daughter misses her daily FaceTime call.

Law enforcement and family members initially hoped to find Tylen alive when his body was seen being carried by an alligator in the nearby lake.

Tylen had just celebrated his second birthday 19 days before he was found dead

Jeffrey’s body was found by a staff member in the bathroom, which was described as an “extremely violent” scene, which included a bloody handprint on a cleaning bottle that had been “intentionally placed under the bed,” according to the affidavit.

There was also a bloody shoe print with the “Gucci” logo on the floor of the bathroom where the victim was found.

One of the officers shot the creeper in order to retrieve the body.

“We’re sorry it ended this way,” Saint Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told a news conference Friday night.

Police dogs, drones and search teams have been dispatched to find the missing child.

