‘A movement!’: Steph Curry reacts to Ousmane Dembele’s ‘night night’ celebration for Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo has the ‘Siuuu’. LeBron James has the ‘Silencer’. Usain Bolt has the ‘Lightning Bolt’. Some celebrations in world sports are simply iconic.

2022 is the year of the “night night” celebration conceived by Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry during the NBA playoffs.

Athletes around the world have mimicked Curry’s sleeping position, which is used to suggest that the job is done. In other words, it’s game over.

Steph Curry Quits ‘Night Night’ Party After Winning the NBA Championship in June

The last one to break up the party is Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona striker, who did so after his two goals in an exhibition game against Juventus in Dallas on Tuesday.

The France international opened the scoring in the first half with a fierce effort into the far corner after ringing Alex Sandro, but five minutes later Moise Kean equalized.

But just a minute after the restart, Dembele scored again when he cut on the right, defeating Juan Cuadrado and firing a try past Wojciech Szczesny.

Unfortunately for Dembélé and Barca, Kean would equalize again in the second half and the game ended 2-2, so the ‘night night’ celebration didn’t quite go through.

Ousmane Dembélé of Barcelona celebrated with the same pose after his goal against Juventus

Curry loved the fact that the pose is going global when he responded to Dembele’s goal on Twitter

The Frenchman scored twice as Barca tied 2-2 with the Serie A side in a friendly in Dallas

Nevertheless, Curry loved that the pose is going global and wrote on Twitter: ‘A movement!!’.

Curry debuted the celebration in the Warriors’ first-round NBA playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in April.

He then continued to pitch it against the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics en route to the Warriors’ fourth NBA championship title in eight seasons.

“You can see how unchoreographed that stuff is,” Curry explained. “I was having fun and you talk about having kids and how important bedtime routines are. It’s the last signal for a good piece of work that day.’