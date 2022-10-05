A mother was stunned when she ordered an ASOS 'monstrosity' for a friends wedding

A mum who spent six months searching for the perfect wedding guest outfit was stunned to discover the ASOS dress she ordered was a ‘monstrosity’ that made her look ‘like a half-opened present’.

Suzannah Smith, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, said she was at her ‘absolute wits’ and repeatedly ordered and returned outfits for her best friend’s wedding.

The 35-year-old was browsing ASOS last month when a £123 textured organza mint coord caught her eye, so she ordered it in the hope that a more “adventurous” choice would finally pay off.

Suzannah Smith, from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, who spent six months searching for the perfect wedding guest outfit, was stunned when she ordered an ASOS ‘monstrosity’ that made her look like a half-opened present.

The 35-year-old was browsing ASOS last month when a £123 textured organza mint co-ord caught her eye

Despite being sized up to 18 in the skirt, the size 16 hairdresser claims the ‘monstrosity’ didn’t fit and was a ‘naff’ material similar to ‘toilet paper print’.

Amused by her failed online shopping spree, the mum-of-one shared a video of her wearing the bold outfit, which has garnered more than 782,500 views, likes and comments.

The hilarious footage shows her with a deadpan expression, standing in the mirror and lifting her arm to show off the voluminous bow sleeves.

She then turns to the side to shake her hips – revealing the unzipped zipper.

Despite sizes up to 18 in the skirt, the size 16 stylist claims the ‘monstrosity’ still didn’t fit

Suzannah said the ensemble was a “naff” material, describing it as “toilet paper print” after she tried it on

Suzannah said: ‘I looked like a half-opened present. Someone suggested that I could gift myself to the bride and groom and wrap myself as a present.

‘I think one of the comments said I looked like a ‘curly bog roll’.

‘I was going to one of my best friend’s weddings and was at my wits end trying to find something.

‘I started looking six months before the wedding to try to find something and nothing came up trumps.

She said she’s a curvier girl so she didn’t want it to be too “skin tight” and she couldn’t even zip it up

Although the outfit looked beautiful on the ASOS model, Suzannah said it had a really stiff fabric

Suzannah with her pharmaceutical engineer husband Dan Smith, 36, at their friends’ wedding

‘I ordered it out of desperation, I’m not going to lie. I thought ‘oh it looks really nice on her and it’s a nice colour’.

‘I like to look glam, but I’m a new mum and haven’t been feeling very glam lately. I’m used to leggings and a baggy t-shirt these days.

“So I thought I’d be a little more adventurous and try something new, and then the monstrosity came along.”

Since the contents of her wardrobe are primarily black, Suzannah decided to go for something ‘different’ as she splashed the cash on the pastel colored outfit.

Luckily the mother pulled it off looking stunning in a black jumpsuit with pink polka dots with a vintage 80s florescent pink jacket and pink converse

She also styled her ensemble with bright pink stilettos and a chic black net headpiece for her friends’ wedding

Suzannah said the contents of her wardrobe is mainly black, so that’s why she decided to go for something ‘different’

She said that as a new mom, she hasn’t been feeling particularly glam lately, as she’s used to leggings and baggy t-shirts

Suzannah said: ‘My first thought was that the fabric wasn’t good quality but I honestly thought the skirt would suit me because when I held it up it looked massive.

‘I was like, ‘there’s no way my ass is that big’, it wasn’t.

‘I thought ‘it must be okay’ because I ordered a size bigger than I normally order because it was a pencil skirt.

‘I’m a curvier girl so I didn’t want it to be too tight and I couldn’t even zip it up.

‘The top fit fine, but the model obviously had someone on hand to arrange it for her and make it look nice, but it looked like it was made of a really stiff fabric.

‘The texture of it was like toilet paper print, it was just so sober.

Suzannah shared her video on TikTok where it garnered more than 760 comments with some people making jokes about the ensemble

Suzannah is used to wearing darker colors during the day, so she decided to go with the pastel colored ASOS outfit

‘I ended up wearing a black jumpsuit with pink polka dots with a vintage 80s florescent pink jacket and pink converse.

“I got lots of compliments on how lovely I looked, so it worked out.”

Suzannah shared her video on TikTok, where it garnered more than 760 comments.

One user said: ‘Have fun with a bit of lippy!’ Another commented: ‘This made me laugh so hard.’

A third commented: ‘Have you tried the earrings?’ One Devil Wears Prada fan wrote: ‘And what do pursed lips mean?’… ‘Total disaster!’

A fifth said: ‘I literally think something is going to look a certain way and when it does I look like a potato.’

ASOS has been contacted for comment.