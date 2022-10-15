A month after the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran’s protests show no sign of stopping

Amir, a 28-year-old protester in northwestern Iran, has no doubts about what the country has been through in recent weeks.

“What we have seen in this one month is the explosion of the anger of the Iranian people, caused by oppression, discrimination, corruption and the bad economic situation that has been imposed on us for 43 years.”

The young man from the town of Tabriz said the Islamic Republic has tried in the “worst and most brutal way” to suppress this “revolutionary movement”, but has not yet succeeded.

“The death of Mahsa Amini was the spark of fire that lit up the accumulated gunpowder. People’s patience has run out. This is not a protest, but a revolution,” Amir told the Star in Persian via WhatsApp. The Star only publishes protesters’ first names to protect them from retaliation.

“The regime is facing a young and fearless generation, whose desire is very clear, and that is the overthrow of the Akhundi regime (Shia scholars). But even if they succeed in suppressing us, the movement will turn into a fire under the ashes that will soon burn the Islamic Republic.”

A month has passed since Mahsa Amini’s detention on September 13 for not following the strict dress code for women, and her death three days later. The protests continued in several cities.

According to the statistics of the Norway-based Iranian human rights organization, 201 people have been killed so far, including some members of the security forces.

A more violent situation has been reported in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province. A protester named Shirin, 23, said government security forces violently suppressed protesters in that city, a claim supported by several videos circulating.

“It is clear that this movement will never stop and that the continuation of the people’s resistance to oppression will topple the regime.”

“There is no sign of withdrawal from either side, this is indeed a struggle for survival for both the regime and the protesters,” Shirin told the Star via WhatsApp.

Despite the arrests and repression by the regime, protests with shouts of “death to the dictator” continue in several cities, including Qom, south of Tehran, which is considered a holy city for Shia Muslims and the base for Shia clerics.

Babak, a 25-year-old protester from Qom, said the people have run out of patience.

“What is going on in Iran is an alliance to overthrow the regime… A revolution to move from a dictatorial religious regime to an elected and freedom-supporting government,” Babak said via WhatsApp.

The National Youth Association of Iran has called on people to take to the streets again on Saturday.

The protesters continue to receive praise from Western governments, including Canada, which has strengthened sanctions against Iran. The US has also announced that the country’s focus is now on supporting the protesters, rather than reviving the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called the protests a “riot” and said they were staged by Iran’s enemies, citing America and Israel.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said this week that America is following the “policy to destabilize Iran.”

The West has little to no influence on the Iranian government, said Aidan Hehir, International Relations Reader at the University of Westminster in London. If the West becomes more actively involved, there is a risk that the government could bolster its claims that the protests are being driven from outside and this could weaken public support, Hehir said.

“Nevertheless, the international community must do more to support the protests and work multilaterally to expose the regime’s illegal dictates and oppressive tactics,” Hehir said in an interview.

“Sanctions – related to finance and travel – should be tightened and disseminated more widely, and independent international monitors sent to examine the government’s response. At the sub-state level, human rights organizations must publicize the protests and ensure they remain at the top of the international political agenda.”

But according to Ahmad Alavi, an economics professor based in Sweden, the international community is more concerned with promoting its own interests.

“Until now, the support has mainly been a political gesture of sorts to allow Western governments to maintain their reputation for their citizens and not expose themselves to public criticism.

“What other reason is there for the Canadian government to ban the entry and residence of 10,000 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members in Canada? This move is really ridiculous. First, the regime’s repressive apparatus is more than the Revolutionary Guard. Second, should IRGC members queue up at Canadian consulates to obtain visas?” said Alavi in ​​an interview.

Alavi said the gesture of support from other Western governments for human rights in Iran “is nothing but a propaganda gesture. Many of the people I’ve spoken to believe that the best Western governments can do is to avoid the government’s covert and overt support and not to protect the families of the regime’s leaders.”

But Mahnaz Afshar, an award-winning actress and well-known women’s rights activist, praised the worldwide response.

“I hope that the world’s attitude will not only end with condemning the repression and sympathy for the victims, but that I will support the Iranian people to end this painful situation,” Afshar said. lives in Germany.

“The will of the people is not a matter of yesterday and today, but it is a human desire and a right that they have had in their hearts for years, and that is to return to the lost dignity and honour, not to be imprisoned to be. against censorship, lies and injustice, and to end the killings and release of political prisoners of conscience,” Afshar said via WhatsApp.

“Mahsa’s death actually caused thousands of voices to be choked to scream. The statesmen never acted and did not listen to the voice of the people. But this time, the difference is that people are not misled by innuendo and lies,” she added.

“The current situation in Iran is the story of fear and censorship on the way to freedom. We have learned that when the problem is visible and known, it will certainly be solved.”

