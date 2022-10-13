A molecular multi-qubit model system for quantum computing

Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202207947″ width=”642″ height=”324″/> Credit: International edition of Angewandte Chemie (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202207947



Molecules could be useful systems for quantum computers, but they must contain individually addressable, interacting quantum bit centers. in the news Angewandte Chemistry, a team of researchers has now presented a molecular model with three different linked qubit centers. Because each center is spectroscopically addressable, quantum information processing algorithms (QIP) could be developed for the first time for this molecular multi-qubit system, the team said.

Computers calculate with bits, while quantum computers use quantum bits (or qubits for short). While a conventional bit can only represent 0 or 1, a qubit can store two states at the same time. These superimposed states mean that a quantum computer can perform parallel computations, and if it uses a number of qubits, it has the potential to be much faster than a standard computer.

However, in order for the quantum computer to perform these calculations, it must be able to evaluate and manipulate the multi-qubit information. The research teams of Alice Bowen and Richard Winpenny, University of Manchester, UK, and their colleagues have now produced a molecular model system with several individual qubit units, which can be detected spectroscopically and whose states can be changed by interacting with each other.

“In our proposed molecular system, unpaired electrons rather than atoms or photons form the basis of the qubit centers,” Bowen explains. “Electrons have a property known as spin. Because the spin assumes two superimposable quantum states, molecules containing different electron spin systems could be of use as potential multi-qubit systems for quantum computers.”

For their molecule (with a copper ion complex, a ring formed of seven chromium ions and a nickel ion, and a nitroxide unit), the team observed characteristic signals for each qubit center in the electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectrum. “The presented results prove that individual qubit units can be addressed independently and verifiably — an essential prerequisite for using multi-qubit systems in quantum computing — using EPR,” Bowen says.

Compared to the systems currently in use, such molecular multi-qubit systems can offer some advantages. To date, qubit systems have mainly been produced by superconducting circuits or from individual atoms or photons, which require extensive cooling. Molecular systems could have the advantage of containing multiple qubit units, which can be easily modified and reconfigured by chemical synthesis. They can also be used at higher temperatures. This offers the opportunity to make quantum computing cheaper.

Construction of robust and scalable molecular qubits

More information:

Ciarán J. Rogers et al, Modeling conformational flexibility in a spectrally addressable molecular multi-qubit model system, International edition of Angewandte Chemie (2022). Ciarán J. Rogers et al, Modeling conformational flexibility in a spectrally addressable molecular multi-qubit model system,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202207947

Provided by Angewandte Chemie

