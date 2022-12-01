A missionary who carries a cross on his shoulders during the 5,000-mile walk across America is taken into custody

A missionary with a cross on his shoulder was arrested for getting into a fistfight with a Montana motorist after walking 5,000 miles across America.

Jesse Michael Boyd, 46, was with his two children and two other missionaries, Eric Trent, 27, and Cater Phillips, 20, when the group got into a scuffle with a man on November 12 in Cameron, Montana. that prompted the missionary to pull out a gun.

The group had been traveling from North Carolina to walk and drive to the Pacific to distribute a gospel-related book through Full Proof Gospel Ministries. They had passed 17 states before the altercation.

Boyd’s journey came to an abrupt end when Bradley Terrell stopped by the group and berated them about where they parked their gray Subaru. Boyd apologized and insisted they leave when Terrell got out of the car.

“At that moment he flew into a rage, cursing – my son was standing there. I told them there was no need to do that,” Boyd recalled WSOC TV.

Terrell then got out of his car and Boyd pulled out his gun. Once Terrell seemed to calm down, Boyd put his gun away and Terrell forced him to the ground.

The altercation between the two led to Boyd’s daughter and the other missionaries stepping in to help.

“He told us there were guns pointed at us and if we moved we would be shot.”

Boyd, his daughter and the two other missionaries were arrested for aggravated assault and placed on house arrest. It is unclear whether Terrell was also arrested or charged.

Meanwhile, Terrell told the news outlet that he would release more information about the attack in the future.

“I’d like people to see the evidence,” Terrell said. “Stay with us, follow the case and follow the facts.”

The missionary posted an update after he returned home on Nov. 28, saying he was simply protecting his family when he was arrested. Pictured: Boyd with his family

The update included a photo of the family, including a daughter wearing an ankle bracelet

“By God’s amazing and abundant grace we are together again, this time at home in North Carolina, where it was 60 degrees when we stopped at sunset,” Boyd wrote. “I am a Bible-believing, God-fearing family man who has loved his wife and children for 25 years.

“I am not a criminal or a felon. But I will defend my family and my brothers in Christ when they are attacked. And if I am the only line of defense between a monster and my children or an innocent person, I will defend myself and thus defend them.

“I don’t apologize for these things. It is a man’s duty to God.”

Boyd photographed his trip to Montana with roadside and beach shots.

The photos showed Boyd with his son carrying an upside-down cross on his shoulder to represent the direction the US is heading.

Although Boyd’s adventure has come to an end, he hopes to continue it soon and eventually end up at the Pacific Ocean.