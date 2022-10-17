A marshmallow-scented makeup primer from the chemist is being called the 'holy grail' product

“It looks like I have a real life filter on my face,” said one fan

Available at Priceline, the professional makeup range has gone viral on TikTok

The smoothing primer gives the user a brilliant shine, even under makeup

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A makeup primer has gone viral online after customers noticed how much smoother their foundation and cream products applied on top.

NYX Marshmallow Smoothing Primer, which costs $29.95 at Priceline and comes in a bright pink tube, is revered for its ability to create shine and tone down oiliness all day.

A horde of dedicated fans have taken to TikTok to demonstrate exactly how it works, claiming it has as many as 10 benefits such as softening fine lines, hydrating the skin and evening out skin tone.

NYX Marshmallow Smoothing Primer, which costs $29.95 at Priceline and comes in a light pink tube, is revered for its ability to create shine and reduce oiliness throughout the day

The tiny product also manages to minimize texture, add a soft finish and keep makeup fresh for up to 16 hours

The tiny product also manages to minimize texture, add a soft finish and keep makeup fresh for up to 16 hours.

While a number of would-be skeptics said they didn’t have high hopes for the fairly inexpensive finishing product, they were pleasantly surprised when they tried it.

“There’s one thing I don’t like about this primer (the sweet, but not overpowering, scent) and five things I do,” said one woman.

‘I like the fluffy and whipped texture (fun!), the soft focus and blur it does on the skin, and that it sits obediently and transparently over sunscreen.

While a number of would-be skeptics said they didn’t have high hopes for the fairly inexpensive finishing product, they were pleasantly surprised when they tried it

Infused with marshmallow root extract, the primer dries down to be completely sheer on the face with skincare-grade ingredients

‘I wear it as the last layer before I leave the house, no foundation over the top and it’s like I have a real filter on my face.’

Infused with marshmallow root extract, the primer dries down to be completely sheer on the face with skincare-grade ingredients.

Another makeup fan was glad she ordered the primer before it became ‘too popular’ and harder to find available online.

“My skin is temperamental, no major issues, but a little bit of everything,” she said in her review.

‘Combination, large pores, fine lines, texture. I’ve been using this on top of my regular skincare (toner, moisturizer, SPF) and under light makeup (BB cream, powder, brows) and I love the effect.’