A man who’s dog ‘helped him heal’ after he tried to take his own life wrote a book about the pooch

A man whose dog ‘helped him heal’ when he felt suicidal has written a children’s book about his life-saving pet.

Mark Taylor, 58, from Surrey, found himself in a dark place last year, brought on by the pressures of a new job and arranging care for his 89-year-old mother, who lives with dementia.

In a time of desperation, the cleaning company director thought about taking his own life, but luckily he never followed through after a friend found him just in time.

He said: ‘A friend who is a postman found me with my head on the wheel of the car minutes before I was going to try to take my life, after finding me he persuaded me to go home and speak to my partner Annette. ‘

Mark finally opened up to his wife Annette about how he was feeling and she convinced him to talk to his doctor.

He said: ‘I knew I was in a dark place but instead of opening up and talking, I did what a lot of men do, I buried my head in the sand.

And so the first part of my healing began, talking to Annette was the best thing I ever did and should have done long before but I didn’t and now I know how wrong it was. We cried together, she sent me straight to my GP who helped me.’

Mark’s wife decided he needed a dog in his life, knowing how much he loved them and that the puppy could offer unconditional love.

Mark admitted that Howard, the Bearded Collie puppy, changed his life and helped him heal.

He said: ‘We had dogs before and knew how much I had loved them and once Annette gets an idea in her head there is no stopping her and I will be forever grateful.

“Howard our bearded collie puppy changed my life, he helped heal me and smile every day, of course a dog’s love is unconditional, Annette knew that.”

Overwhelmed by how much the dog helped him on his road to recovery, Mark decided to write a children’s book about Howard.

He said: ‘I decided to write a children’s book about Howard to do justice to his love, to spread a message of love, kindness and sustainability for three to seven-year-old children.’

Mark had planned to self-publish the adorable book, but in a bizarre twist of faith, he accidentally ended up with a local publisher and they offered to publish his book.

He said: ‘Annette sent me up the road from where we live to a new office that had recently opened because she thought you could design your own wrapping paper there and thought it would be great to have something made to wrap our grandson for the first time. edition of Howard’s book.

‘It turned out that was completely wrong and they were issuing train books in this office and as I was about to leave the office thanking the lady in charge for her time before the lady asked: ‘Can you put a train in your children’s book?’

The woman gave Mark 24 hours to add a train to his story, and after reading it, she invited him to a meeting with the publishers.

Mark continued: ‘I was invited to a meeting with the publishers at the office where I was offered a six book deal.

‘Unbelievable, who knows what life has planned for us, but to anyone who is in the place I was, talk to a friend, to your family, call 111, just pick up that phone, but talk there is a way out of the darkness.

‘So here I am still, now a published author in my 50s, I have to pinch myself to be honest.’

Mark has since quit his job and is now training to be a school speaker, to talk about his books with children and talk about his mental health journey, becoming a writer and sustainability with adults.

For confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritan branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.

Howard of Pawsland children’s books are available at Middletonpress.co.uk Amazon UK and Waterstones online.