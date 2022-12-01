A man fell from a cruiseship. He Amazingly, it survived!

At 8:10 p.m., more than nine hours after his family reported him missing, a passing tanker spotted the man near the mouth of the Mississippi River and alerted the Coast Guard. Rescuers found Grimes struggling in the water, flailing frantically and trying to keep his head above the water. When the crew of the MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter lifted him out, he was in shock, had mild hypothermia and was extremely dehydrated, said Lieutenant Seth Gross, who led the search and rescue operation for the Coast Guard. But he was alive and in stable condition. Grimes, whose family described him as an exceptional swimmer, had been treading for hours in 18- to 21-degree water, withstanding rain, 20-knot winds and three- to five-foot waves in the Gulf of Mexico , where bull sharks and blacktip sharks are common, Coast Guard officials said.

“This case is certainly extraordinary,” said Gross. “The survival instinct, the will to survive is just crazy.” How often does this happen? Falling off a ship into a vast sea is perhaps a cruise passenger’s worst nightmare. While the odds of going overboard are extremely slim, the outcome is usually tragic, according to statistics from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). In 2019, 25 people fell overboard, of which only nine were rescued, according to CLIA. In February, a woman jumped aboard the Carnival Valor from the ship’s 10th deck while fleeing security agents who tried to detain her after fighting with them. Her body was never found.

In December 2016, a 22-year-old man fell from the 12th deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after a night of heavy drinking. His parents sued the cruise line in federal court in Florida, but a jury ruled in favor of Royal Caribbean. Alcohol is a factor in at least 11 percent of cruise ship crashes, which often offer all-inclusive drink packages that encourage onboard drinking, said Ross Klein, a professor of social work at Memorial University of Newfoundland who researches cruise safety. “Cruises are perceived as idyllic, safe and secure, and those views are naturally reinforced by advertisements and public statements,” he said. But the public should be aware of the risks of a cruise, such as being pushed overboard, going overboard and being tempted to jump overboard, he said. How do ships prevent people from going overboard? By law, railings must be 42 inches (106 cm) tall, Klein said. There were attempts to raise the railings by about a foot, he said, after the US Congress began considering legislation in 2005 to tighten safety on ships. But in 2010, when Congress passed the Cruise Ship Security and Safety Actrailing height requirements were set to the current standard, he said.

The railing height is designed to keep passengers along boat boardwalks, said Brian Salerno, senior vice president of maritime policy at CLIA. "The vast majority of cases are either reckless conduct or some form of intentional act," Salerno said. "People don't just accidentally fall over the side of a ship." Klein said cruise ships can reduce the risk of passengers falling overboard if they limit alcohol consumption, raise rail heights and install technology that detects when a heavy object has fallen off the ship. The 2010 law required cruise ships to begin developing and installing such technology, Salerno said. It took years to create a video surveillance system that would be sensitive enough to detect a person falling overboard and alert a ship's crew, but would not be triggered by other objects, such as a seagull flying by, he said . Some ships have already started installing such systems, Salerno said.

Cruise bartenders are also trained to watch for excessive alcohol consumption, says Robert Kritzman, a partner at Clyde & Co, an international law firm in Miami that advises cruise lines. “The general policy is the same as everywhere: as soon as someone becomes overly intoxicated, you stop serving,” he said. Carnival said the “only way to go overboard is to deliberately climb up and over the guardrails”. “Cruise ships have safety barriers in all public areas regulated by U.S. Coast Guard standards that prevent a guest from falling off,” the company said in a statement thanking the Coast Guard and the mariner who found Grimes. “Guests are never allowed to climb on the rails.” A spokesperson did not respond to follow-up questions about the incident or Carnival’s safety protocols.

What happens if the crew learns that a person has gone overboard? Cruise ships have clear protocols for what to do if a person goes overboard, Kritzman said. Once the crew members discover that a person has gone overboard, they immediately inform the Coast Guard, stop the ship and turn around to help find the missing passenger. Often, smaller, fast boats are deployed from the ship to search for the person, Kritzman said. The circumstances surrounding the Carnival Valor’s recent fall, including the exact time Grimes went overboard, remain unknown. The Coast Guard says it is investigating the incident. Gross said that after the Coast Guard learned about the missing passenger, it launched a 45-foot (13-meter) patrol boat, a helicopter and a tracking plane to search for him. The Coast Guard established a search area of ​​more than 7,000 square nautical miles, about the size of Massachusetts, he said, and immediately alerted all sailors around the Gulf of Mexico to look for the man.