A ‘man-child’ is REAL… and scientists say they get less sex because it turns women off

Do you end up doing all the cooking and cleaning while your boyfriend or husband relaxes on the couch?

Well, you could date a “man child” and it turns out they are real.

And scientists say they’re getting less sex because it’s a huge turn-off for women.

The term, which used to refer to an adult man with childlike interests, is now used to describe the blurring of roles between a partner and a child.

Does your male partner still expect you to fold his clothes, cook his dinner and take care of the baby?

For example, some women consider their boyfriend or husband “dependent” because they provide little help with housework and care.

Researchers in Australia and Canada surveyed more than 1,000 women in relationships with men about how they viewed their partner.

The participants came from all over the world and all had children under the age of 12.

Women were asked to rate their consent with statements such as, “Sometimes I feel like my partner is an extra child for me to care for.”

Another example of a statement was, “It is too difficult to teach family members the skills needed to do the job well, so I prefer to do them myself.”

They were also asked how the tasks in and around the house were divided in their relationship.

One study found that seeing your partner as a dependent partner was associated with less sexual desire for him or her

Duties include preparing meals, washing dishes, cleaning the house, doing outdoor chores, running errands, washing and ironing, paying bills, doing car maintenance, and driving other members of the household to work and school.

Another statement presented to the women was, “Does your partner identify as a feminist?”

They were also asked how much they desired their partner sexually.

The study was led by Emily Harris, a postdoctoral fellow in psychology at the University of Melbourne, and Sari van Anders, a professor of psychology, gender studies and neuroscience at Queen’s University, Ontario.

They said they found that women who did more housework perceived their partner as predominantly dependent.

And viewing their partner this way was associated with less sexual desire for them.

Discuss their results The conversationsaid the couple, “Taken together, you could say female partners took on a non-sexy role — that of a child.”

Other factors could explain the findings, Dr Harris and Professor van Anders claimed.

Dr. Emily Harris and Dr Sari van Anders said this painted a bleak picture of what relationships can entail and reflected wider gender inequalities

For example, women who feel they are in a relationship with a “man child” may choose to do more around the house.

Or it could be that not wanting to have sex with their partner leads them to view them as “dependent.”

Their research was based solely on male-female relationships, so it is not known whether the phenomenon also occurs in same-sex relationships.

They suggested that one person in a partnership could take on a more “feminine” role, meaning that the “man-child” phenomenon could also be found in same-sex and gender diversity relationships.

It comes after it was revealed in March that women in Britain do 70 minutes more housework every day than men.

Women in the UK spend an average of two hours and 49 minutes cooking, cleaning, washing up and doing laundry.

But men spend just an hour and 39 minutes on similar jobs, according to research based on data from 200,000 people.

The full results of the new study have been published in the journal Archive of Sexual Behavior.