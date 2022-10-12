A man is caught on camera KEYING a bright pink Tesla in Bowen Hills, Brisbane on the weekend

A man was caught on video keying a pink Tesla on a quiet street in Brisbane on Sunday

A man has been caught on camera keying a pink Tesla as he passed cars on the side of a street.

In the sighting, captured by a camera near the car’s wing mirror, the man is seen walking with a woman down a street in Bowen Hills, Brisbane on Sunday.

The pair were seen approaching on the path towards the car before the suspected vandal looks behind them and goes straight to the Tesla.

The man holds a large key to the side of the car and drives it through the paintwork of the bright red Tesla (pictured)

The footage on social media shows the results of the scratch with the car’s paint scraped through (pictured)

He holds a large key to the side of the car and drives it through the paint as he walks past in the unprovoked attack.

Recordings from Nine news shows the after effects of the scratch with the car’s paint scraped through.

Online commenters on the post mostly joked about the Tesla while offering advice on how to fix the damage.

“Lol stupid entering a car with 360 cameras,” said one commenter.

“The battery will fix it,” said another.

“I’m sure the Tesla owner can afford the repairs,” one person joked.

“Some scratches can be removed by wet sanding and polishing, but I can see the clear coat has been scraped away,” wrote another.

“This will require repainting.”

Queensland Police told the Daily Mail Australia officers are investigating a willful damage incident in Gregory Terrace in Bowen Hills on Sunday afternoon.

“Anyone with information is urged to come forward,” a statement read.