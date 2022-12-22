A look back at WAG Bec Judd’s controversial Christmas trees

Bec Judd has unveiled her Christmas tree for 2022 – after memorably shocking fans with a ‘Scandi-style’ anemic tree six years ago.

The AFL wag, 39, shocked fans with the infamous tree made with recycled branches in 2016.

She reused the naked number for years before throwing it away when she moved into her $7.3 million home in Brighton, Melbourne.

But this year she has opted for a traditional and beautifully decorated tree for the holidays, set up in the living room.

The mum-of-four unveiled the stylish spruce, which appeared to have white fake snow all over it, on an Instagram reel, revealing that her kids helped her decorate.

“It’s that time of year,” she wrote. “Grateful for my healthy, happy, giant family (even though I seem to yell at them 90% of the time).”

Her tree features large floral accents, pink, silver, and gold baubles, and little fairy lights everywhere.

It also includes a range of animated trinkets, including the gold star tree topper.

She had the same in 2021 and 2020, despite previously standing by her abstract tree, which drew criticism for its lack of revelry.

In 2018, she told Nine Honey, “We’ve used it every year for the past four years and will use it again.”

Bec said she prefers “monotone trees” — an all-white or green tree that is then adorned with ornaments.

She added, “Not multicolored with stuff everywhere – because that would make my head spin – pick two colors and that’s it.” But go big, think more is more, just all on the same note.”

However, she got rid of the tree – which had previously been criticized on social media as “depressing” and “uncelebratory” – when she moved into her home in 2019.

At the time, Rebecca said she was going to put up a Target white Christmas tree after recently creating a campaign with the budget department store.

She said, ‘How’s this for breaking news? You know my “ugly stick tree” that I always dread [for] every year if I put it on Instagram?

‘Very expensive, that tree. Anyway, the tree is gone. It didn’t make the move.’

In 2017, she infamously told listeners that her pole boom was “going nowhere.”

“It’ll be with me and my family until the day I die, so just suck it up!” she said at the time in response to the backlash on Instagram.

Rebecca had owned her ‘eco-friendly’ stick tree since 2012 and previously boasted that it was made entirely from recycled materials.

For several years in a row, Instagram trolls had criticized the Christmas tree as “pretentious,” “awful,” and “lack of warmth.”

One person commented, ‘Sorry, really don’t like this at all. Not very exciting for the kids. Where’s the green, the lights and the heat?’

Another wrote: ‘Terrible, very disappointing. Where is the traditional tree? What’s next, a stick figure bunny for Easter?”