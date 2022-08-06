A look back at Pete Davidson’s loves: From Ariana Grande who unveiled his ‘BDE’ to Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson broke up with Kim Kardashian this week, adding her to a long and colorful list of his celebrity exes.

One of them was his former fiancée Ariana Grande, who tweeted about his “10 inches” and set the internet on fire with stories of his “big d*** energy.”

The dazzling array of famous women he has dated also include Underworld star Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter.

Prior to his Saturday Night Live fame, Pete dated Carly Aquilino from 2014 to 2015, when they starred together on MTV’s Guy Code and Girl Code.

Although the romance didn’t work out, Pete and Carly remained friends, and he later described her as “one of the coolest girls I’ve ever met” and said they still “hang out all the time” after the split.

From 2016 to 2018, Pete dated Cazzie David, the daughter of comedian Larry David of Curb Your Enthusiasm fame.

In their two years together, they made several public appearances as a duo, breaking up shortly before dating Ariana Grande.

After their breakup, Cazzie wrote an emotional essay about their breakup, revealing that Pete ended things over text.

But as 2018 rolled around, he was conducting what was then his most prominent romance to date – Ariana Grande.

At that point, he was already so stratospherically famous that Pete joked to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, “I feel like I’ve won a competition.”

The same month he split from Cazzie, Pete began dating Ariana.

The relationship progressed quickly and the couple got engaged after just a few weeks.

They broke up in November of that year, with Pete admitting he “knew it was over” after Ariana mourned the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Ariana later mentioned Pete in her hit single Thank U, Next, which was part of a breakup album of the same name, looking back at her own rocky love life.

His first major public romance after Ariana was Kate Beckinsale, a relationship that attracted attention because she was 20 years older than him.

They were first linked in January 2019 and announced their romance by attending an ice hockey session together at Madison Square Garden – right around the time her show The Widow was premiering on Amazon Prime.

Pete admitted the age difference “never bothered the couple.” A source told In contact that Pete was “an exciting breath of fresh air” for Kate.

Kate and Pete were in a relationship until at least April 2019 – and shortly after they broke up, Pete was linked to actress Margaret Qualley.

Margaret, whose mother is Groundhog Day actress Andie MacDowell, impressed that year in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

A source told U.S from Pete and Margaret: “They’ve been seeing each other for a few months and Margaret is really excited about him.”

However, they didn’t seem to be having a serious romance, with the pair reportedly dating for just two months between August and October 2019.

Pete quickly switched from Margaret to model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and who had just turned 18 at the time.

The pair were seen holding hands a few times, but the whirlwind romance came to an end after just three months in January 2020.

Soon after, he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson Treatment Center in Arizona, which he announced in advance on Saturday Night Live.

When asked about their breakup during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, he confirmed that they were dating for “a few months” but said she was “very young” and that he was “going through a lot.”

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Pete confirmed their romance in April 2021 when they were spotted strolling in Stoke in north east London.

In the weeks before the sighting, rumors circulated about their relationship status. A source told People that Pete “told friends he meant Phoebe seriously.”

Speculation about the relationship started in March when Pete was caught visiting Phoebe’s native Manchester while she was visiting New York, where he lives, in February.

In August, they broke up after trying to make it work long-distance, putting a strain on their relationship.

In October last year, just a few months after filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

She and Pete shared a sizzling kiss on television for a skit, but Kim sensed a “vibe” and has since described herself as “DTF.”

But the sexual attraction eventually grew into a real romance that lasted nine months and led him to have her name burned on his chest.