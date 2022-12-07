A look at years of political chaos in Peru

Peruvian politics is marked by a series of corruption cases and crises, the last of which was the impeachment of President Pedro Castillo.

In Peru, a series of presidents have been removed from office or imprisoned on corruption charges over the past three decades.

Peru’s Congress on Wednesday voted to impeach President Pedro Castillo in the third impeachment trial since he took power in July last year.

The move came just hours after Castillo said he would dissolve the legislature by decree.

Here is an overview of the recent political turmoil in Peru:

Pedro Castillo, 2021-2022

A former teacher and farmer, Castillo garnered strong support in poor, rural areas of the country to win a divisive election campaign, but his approval ratings plummeted and he faced continued opposition from a fragmented Congress and accusations of ” moral incompetence”.

He survived two impeachment votes before finally being voted out on Wednesday in a dramatic day when he had previously attempted to dissolve Congress, sparking charges of an attempted coup.

Manuel Merino, 2020

A former head of Congress who led impeachment proceedings against his predecessor Martin Vizcarra that lasted less than a week.

He resigned after two deaths during anti-government protests, prompting an exodus from his cabinet and widespread calls for his impeachment. Lawmakers had said they would initiate impeachment proceedings against him if he did not resign.

Martin Vizcarra, 2018-2020

Lawmakers impeached Vizcarra after media reports claimed he received $640,000 (2.3 million soles) in bribes from two companies that had won a public tender years earlier when he was regional governor.

Vizcarra, who had long clashed with lawmakers, strongly denied the allegations but was voted out after a second impeachment trial in as many months found him “morally incapable” of governing.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, 2016-2018

Prosecutors were investigating Kuczynski for favoring contracts with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht while he was a minister under former President Alejandro Toledo.

Kuczynski initially denied any ties to Odebrecht, a company at the center of a political corruption investigation that swept the entire region. But in the end, he acknowledged that his consulting firm was advising the builder on project financing. Kuczynski resigned as president in 2018 under pressure from Congress.

Ollanta Humala, 2011-2016

Humala is on trial for allegations that he received $3 million from Odebrecht during the 2011 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors have demanded 20 years in prison. Humala denies the allegations.

Alan Garcia, 1985-1990 and 2006-2011

Garcia died by suicide in April 2019 of a gunshot wound to the head when Peruvian police arrived to arrest him over allegations that he participated in another Odebrecht bribery scheme.

Garcia, a charismatic political leader who served two terms, repeatedly denied the allegations of bribery.

Alejandro Toledo, 2001-2006

Toledo is accused of receiving a $20 million bribe from Odebrecht during his tenure. He is free on bail in the United States, but awaits extradition to Peru.

The former president, who has denied the allegations, spent nearly eight months in a California prison.

Alberto Fujimori, 1990-2000

Fujimori is serving a 25-year prison sentence for human rights violations, including leading death squads that massacred civilians in a campaign to counter the insurgency during his administration.

He was also later found guilty of corruption in a major scandal.