A little bit off coors! Florida interstate covered in hundreds of cans of beer after semi crash

It was a bad day for beer lovers Wednesday morning after a Florida highway was temporarily closed after a Coors Light trailer carrying suitcases crashed, turning the roadway into a silvery sea of ​​beer cans.

The multi-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The stacking started when one semi-trailer jammed the other while changing lanes, officials said.

That forced other semi-finals to brake, but one didn’t stop and collided with a pick-up and another of the stopping semi-finals.

The semi that didn’t stop was filled with crates of the Silver Bullet beer.

The beer truck then collided with another semi carrying concrete.

After the crash, the road was covered with concrete and crates of beer, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared photos of the scene that: showed packages of Coors Light over the highway.

The pickup truck occupants reported minor injuries.

A section of the highway had to be closed while the crew cleared the mess.

Video posted hours after the crash shows extensive damage to the cab of a truck.

There is also a construction vehicle that is busy getting the beer off the road.

The inner shoulder and lanes were reopened to traffic at 8:30 a.m. and the rest of the lane was reopened around noon, troopers said.