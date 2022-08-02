A-listers who have been embarrassed by matching ensembles as J Law wears same dress as a stranger

Jennifer Lawrence was left in a fit of giggles when she was photographed encountering a stranger wearing the exact same dress as her while strolling the streets of New York City — but the actress isn’t the only star to have fallen victim to the matching outfit faux pas.

Although J Law, 31, happened to be caught on camera, many stars have faced an even more embarrassing situation in recent years after appearing on the red carpet wearing the exact same outfit as another celebrity guest.

One of the biggest fashion fears for an A-lister is to confidently walk the red carpet only to find that they’re wearing an identical ensemble to any of the others in attendance.

But despite the majority of stars having a styling team that ensures they look their best at all the events they attend, the accidental outfit contest has happened to a number of different celebrities, from Shakira to Olivia Munn to Julianne Hough.

But instead of sulking and hiding from or renouncing the stylists, celebrities have shown the world that they too can embrace their shame in solidarity.

Here, FEMAIL summarizes the most iconic casual outfit matches of recent years…

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, was left in a fit of giggles as she photographed wearing the same dress as a stranger on the streets of NYC

The actress, 31, stepped out of her house to meet a friend wearing a neutral La Garconne dress, but was shocked to see a woman wearing the exact same $625 dress.

Jennifer saw the woman from a distance and seemed to be speaking to her when the two burst out laughing at the coincidence.

Both the star and the woman seemed amused by their accidental fraternization and both parted giggling, surely remembering the unforgettable moment.

Jennifer paired La Garconne’s dress with black sandals, a two-tone handbag and small framed sunglasses, while the woman paired her look with Bottega Veneta tote and clogs.

Known for her impeccable style, the actress has served as a Dior ambassador for the past 10 years, the star was stunned at the accidental twinning.

Despite it being a fashion faux pas, the star of the Hunger Games laughed it off and went back to enjoying her walk with her friend.

Who is who? Julia Roberts and her lookalike stylist Elizabeth Stewart wear identical suits on the red carpet of the InStyle Awards

Many guests thought they were blindsided when actress Julia Roberts and stylist Elizabeth Stewart wore the exact same suits at the 2018 InStyle Awards.

Julia, 54, and her stylist were pictured arriving at the awards in head-to-toe matching outfits, making everyone look double.

The good friends walked the red carpet hand in hand, dressed in lilac pantsuits with purple button-down shirts and white flats.

While it’s usually a fashion faux pas to wear the same outfit, the actress disagreed, saying it was the “perfect night” to shock everyone by twinning.

The pair have an extremely close relationship and after stepping out in matching outfits, Julia was quick to defend their actions.

In an interview with PeopleJulia said ‘Elizabeth is one of my best friends and for us it was just fun’

The star added that the two found the “humour” in it and laughed it off.

Red Hot: Natasha Poly and Irina Shayk bring the heat as they stun in almost the same exact dress at the Unitas Gala

Models Natasha and Irina were stunned to see each other wearing similar strapless red dresses at the 2017 Unitas Gala.

Despite wearing the nearly identical dresses, the two close friends found the fashion crime amusing and even posed side by side so everyone at the event knew the two were a good match.

Natasha, 37, wore a red strapless dress with a curved neckline and upward angles and a high slit. The supermodel paired her look with black pumps and let her hair hang down.

Irina, 36, wore a similar red strapless dress that ran all the way down, with a straight neckline. She paired her look with classic red pumps and added a red clutch to complete her outfit.

The friends stood arm in arm as they posed for photos at the event, seemingly unphased by their accidental match.

Irina even took to Facebook to share a clip of the two wearing the same dress with the caption, “Always a good time with @natashapoly.”

Julianne, 34, and Olivia, 42, wore white pantsuits to the pre-Super Bowl party and the two managed to laugh it off

“Casual Twins!” Julianne Hough and Olivia Munn suffer a red carpet blunder as they appear in nearly identical white suits to the DirectTV pre-Super Bowl bash

The Hollywood starlets fell victim to their worst nightmare, arriving at the bash in practically the exact same outfit.

Julianne, 34, and Olivia, 42, wore white trouser suits to the pre-Super Bowl party and while many would have hid at the sight of someone else wearing the same outfit, the two managed to laugh it off.

Julianne’s appearance was slightly different from the X-Men actresses, as she wore wide-leg pants and a white strapless top under her white cape-style blazer.

Meanwhile, Olivia wore an Alice + Olivia suit with a white crop top to match her pants. She showed the guests a peak of her abs by leaving space between the two garments.

The two completed their look by letting their hair flow down in loose waves.

Julianne and Olivia turned out to have a playful personality when they posed side by side.

Julianne even took to Instagram to share a photo of them with the caption, “Accidental twinsies!”

Actresses Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union were stunned when they made another fashion mistake by wearing the exact same white dress and handing out a prize together

And the prize for who wore it best goes to… Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union wear the same dress as they present a prize to the BET winner

Actresses Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union were stunned when they committed another fashion faux pas by wearing the exact same white dress while handing out an award together.

Laverne, 50, and Gabrielle, 49, approached the stage to find out they were wearing the same cropped, long, high-necked white dress with a revealing slit.

Once they realized they were wearing the same dress, the stars laughed it off awkwardly and decided to play a round of hip-hop trivia to find out who wore the dress best.

They played two rounds of hip-hop trivia until Laverne was finally declared the winner.

And while Laverne won the trivia, it seemed like both actresses found the incident funny and playfully laughed it off.

The glamorous stars happily saw the humor in their matching outfits and went on to hand out awards as if it had never happened.

Animal print for the win! Jamie King and Nicky Hilton laugh at their ‘fashion crime’

The next two stars to commit the ultimate fashion crime were models Jamie King and Nicky Hilton at the British launch party for the popular brand French Connection in 2011.

Both Nicky, 38, and actress Jamie, 43, stunned in the exact same sequin cheetah dress from the clothing line.

Jamie paired the animal print dress with a chunky black belt, leaving her hair in loose waves and classic black pumps, while Nicky tied her hair in a simple bun and chose her black pumps to complete her look as well.

It was later revealed that Nicky had asked to wear a floral print dress to the event, but after some confusion, she opted for the cheetah print dress instead.

Despite walking down the red carpet in the same dress, the two seemed to be good at it and even laughed it off as they posed side by side.

Nicky then took to Twitter and shared: ‘My girl @Jaime_King + I committed the ultimate fashion crime. Appearing in the same dress at the same event.’

Shakira and Pink pose shoulder to shoulder in the same mini dress!

Singers Shakira, 45, and Pink, 42, were shocked when they both showed up for the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Both stars arrived in the exact same studded leather Balmain mini dress, the The Hips Don’t Lie singer paired her outfit with thigh-high boots, while the So What singer wore classic pumps.

While many would be ashamed of the fashion fiasco, the singers didn’t seem to mind.

The two even posed for a photo, laughing gleefully about the coincidence.

In a 2209 interview with Usmagazine.comPink said she found their matching outfits “hilarious,” adding that her fashion twins were “hot.”

The two say they both took the crown for top fashion honors that night.