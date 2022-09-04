A-listers amp up the glamour as they attend The Whale premiere at Venice Film Festival 

Advertisement

Sadie Sink made a glowing entrance when she attended the premiere of her new film The Whale at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday.

The actress stunned in an embellished dress – featuring a cut-out torso design and mesh layered skirt detail.

Also in attendance was a chic Jodie Turner-Smith, who turned heads in an electric blue and yellow ensemble, while Laura Harrier opted for a metallic mini dress for the occasion.