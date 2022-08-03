A leaked Tomb Raider script is looking pretty legit now that Square Enix DMCA’d it

Ever heard of the Streisand effect? It’s when someone tries to suppress information, only to end up spreading it even further than it otherwise would have traveled.

For example, last week I might have been skeptical if you told me a podcaster got their hands on a casting script for the next Tomb Raider game — one that reveals an elderly, lonely Lara Croft can dodge lasers in a “gravity grave” and romance. engage with another female character.

But if you also told me that the lead attorney at Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics immediately sent a DMCA takedown notice – one in which he stated under penalty of perjury that the podcast infringed the studio’s intellectual property – I would absolutely believe that the script and those details complete, complete are real.

That’s exactly what’s happened in the past few days (via VGC). On Friday, Colin Moriarty’s Sacred Symbols podcast contained an unusual segment featuring part of an alleged casting script for British actors reading for the role of Lara Croft herself. “They’re looking for a woman in her mid-30s, white, six feet tall, athletic and a prototype of Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike, etc,” Moriarty read.

Then he read a great passage describing a possible new tone for the new game:

Lara Croft is now at the top of her game. Gone are the days of the young, inexperienced woman preoccupied with matters of inheritance and family reckoning, Lara has let go of her childhood and fully embraced a life of adventure and purpose. Her storied career has been hailed in print and tabloid magazines, tall tales of adventure that have inspired a new generation of Tomb Raiders to seek their fortune in the world. And with this new phase of her life, Lara fully accepted her place among the ruins. For many years Lara probed the depths of forgotten places, playing cat and mouse with many nefarious adversaries, and working to discover, preserve and protect the world’s lost secrets so they wouldn’t fall into the wrong hands. But as the years have passed, Lara has become lonely at the top. The beginning of this next chapter presents Lara with the quintessential adult problem she faces with something too big to solve on her own during this new adventure. Lara will face a challenge that she can only overcome with a team by her side. Working together is foreign to her. She has always succeeded alone. So in this situation she is a fish in water.

Then his co-hosts Chris and Dustin played the two casting scenes, with Lara, a woman named Tanvi, and a man named Devindra (hope I spell it right). Finally, Moriarty reads out a note that the female actor they are looking for may have “romantic scenes with another female character,” but that “there is no nudity or simulated sex.”

All of that was apparently enough to get Square Enix’s Crystal Dynamics to send the DMCA takedown notice the same day — though not to Moriarty, but rather to the Patreon page where subscribers support his podcast, directly threatening his source of income. .

“I acted on the assumption that this is fair use, this is of great public interest”

On Monday afternoon, Patreon sent out the DMCA notice, and after spending $1,000 consulting his own attorney and dedicating time to Patreon’s legal team, Moriarty says he decided to remove that one specific segment from the podcast — though he thinks that it was probably a journalistic act. “I didn’t steal it, I didn’t ask for it, I didn’t buy it,” he told listeners in a follow-up video about the DMCA takedown. “I acted on the assumption that this is fair use, this is of great public interest.”

I got a copy of the original DMCA message from Moriarty. While it’s vague exactly what Crystal Dynamics is having trouble with, there aren’t many options. Even the YouTube version of the mostly audio podcast has no images that would belong to Square Enix, no logos and no photos of Lara, not even transformative ones. It’s just sound. “I read maybe 2/5 of the cover page, mostly verbatim, and then we re-enacted the two scenes that were given to me,” Moriarty tells me. Removing that audio was enough to satisfy Patreon’s legal team, he says.

Moriarty also says he doesn’t blame Patreon for not wanting to push back. “I’m not mad at them in this situation, nor am I blaming them.” But he doesn’t want to be a ‘martyr for freedom of speech’ either.

“Personally, I think we could make a fair use game, both in the news and in our interpretation of the script, but I don’t have the time, resources, or energy to fight, and I don’t want to open up to further problems. Easier to capitulate, alas, which – if I may be a conspirator – seems to be the point in these cases. I am someone who runs a business from my home; Square Enix is, well, Square Enix,” he tells us me.

Richard Hoeg, a lawyer who handles these cases in his own Virtual Legality podcast (and also has his own Patreon), joined Moriarty in the follow-up video. He explained that it’s hard to say what might or might not be considered fair use.

“If it’s the design document” […] that you read aloud in your video, that will make the other party buy more to file an infringement claim,” Hoeg suggested, still harboring the idea that it might be fair use. He concludes that you can’t really tell until there’s a court ruling – and Sacred Symbols has been clear it doesn’t want to fight to find out.

Still, the Sacred Symbols podcast doesn’t quite give in to what they believe are Square Enix’s demands. The raw, original version of the podcast will remain on YouTube and their free podcast feeds until or unless Square Enix takes action there as well.

Square Enix did not respond to a request for comment.