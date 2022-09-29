A-League stars lash out at competition’s ‘ridiculous’ off-season – the longest in world football

The players have spoken and the message is loud and clear: the schedule for the A-League must change as soon as possible to get rid of the longest off-season in world football.

Daily Mail Australia attended the official launch of the competition in 2022/23 in Melbourne on Tuesday and feedback was unanimous – the current gap between the seasons is ‘ridiculous’ and must be narrowed if the code is to experience a renaissance Down Under.

The likes of cult hero Socceroo Jason Cummings, Brisbane Roar striker Charlie Austin and Western United veteran Alessandro Diamanti all expressed frustration at the huge gap between competitive matches.

Last season ended with the grand finale on May 28, and this campaign was set to kick off on October 7 – a gap of more than four months.

“It’s been a long pre-season, the boys are eager to get into it,” the Central Coast Mariners forward and Cummings hopeful for the FIFA World Cup told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘If it had been up to me, I would have started a few months ago. I’m buzzing that it’s finally here, but in the middle of the summer I start sweating on the field, huge.

‘Hopefully she’ [the A-League] look at it.’

Jason Cummings, the Central Coast Mariners forward and hopeful for the FIFA World Cup, believes the A-League should have started well before its current October 7 kickoff.

Western United’s Italian journeyman Alessandro Diamanti was on the same page, saying the longer the gap, the more the enthusiasm among tired players wanes

Austin Roar star recruit Austin was also stunned by the season kicking off so late with the approaching summer.

“It’s certainly not what I’m used to in the UK,” he said. “All the guys just want to play, nothing beats a competitive game.

‘We were lucky enough to run a bit’ [in the Australian Cup]and we certainly look forward to games week in, week out.’

One-time English prodigy Jack Rodwell, who has moved from the Western Sydney Wanderers to Sydney FC, is also yearning for the chance to get some matches under his belt.

Western United veteran Diamanti, 39, who at his peak represented Empoli, Fiorentina in Italy and West Ham United in the English Premier League, remains baffled at the monumental gap between seasons.

“You can only train against the same guys for so long, after a while you just want to play,” he said.

“It’s ridiculous, I think.”

One-time English prodigy Jack Rodwell, who has moved from the Western Sydney Wanderers to Sydney FC, also craves matches sooner or later

Former Socceroo became TV identity Archie Thompson said it was a matter of European players adapting in all facets to the A-League

‘It’s taking too long, something has to be done. The longer the gap, the greater the chance of injury and you lose the enthusiasm.’

Former Socceroo changed TV identity Archie Thompson said it was a matter of the European players having to adapt to the fixtures.

‘We [the A-League] have been going since 2005, playing during the summer months, it’s nothing new,’ he said.

“It’s probably strange for the guys who come here… but you get used to it, it’s just the way it is.”

Thompson also dismissed talk of moving the league to the winter months, where the A-League would have to battle the likes of the AFL and NRL in front of crowds.

The A-League kicks off on October 7, when Melbourne City hosts the grand final winners Western United at AAMI Park.

The season will also have an intermediate season from November 18 to December 8 due to the World Cup in Qatar.