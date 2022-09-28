A-League star Daniel Arzani: How Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is turning my game around

Working under Dwight Yorke at Macarthur has given him a new lease of life

The 23-year-old was Socceroos’ rising star in Russia, stopped by injuries since

Daniel Arzani will aim to start in A-League before the World Cup

He was once touted as the next superstar of Australian football only because of his career-destroying injuries, but now Daniel Arzani is determined to realize his huge potential under Premier League legend Dwight York.

The 23-year-old is full of praise for the legendary mentor who works wonders behind the scenes in the form of Yorke, Macarthur FC’s new coach.

Speaking at the official launch of the A-League season in Melbourne, Arzani stated that he is ready to light up the competition, which kicks off on October 7.

‘I can’t say enough about the gaffer’ [Yorke]he is a legend,” the attacking midfielder told Daily Mail Australia.

“He gives us freedom on the ball, he is always attacking.

‘The boys have responded well to his way of coaching, he gets the best out of us.’

Daniel Arzani was touted as Australian football’s next superstar – only due to injuries that wrecked his career (pictured, at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with the Socceroos)

Working with Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke at Macarthur has given Arzani a new lease of life

In 2018, Arzani was the name on many people’s lips ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Used an impact player from then Socceroos coach Bert van Marwijk, he sparkled like a raw teenager.

He was loaned out to Scottish giants Celtic and it looked like he was poised to become a global star for the Hoops.

Unfortunately, his body then started to fail him.

Arzani then bounced between the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium on leases with Utrecht and Aarhus – before deciding it was time to come home.

Macarthur secured his coveted signature for the 2022/23 A-League season, and if his blistering pre-season form in the Australia Cup is any guide, it could prove invaluable.

On October 1, they face Sydney United, the NSW State League squad in a David vs Goliath Cup final at Parramatta’s Commbank Stadium – and Arzani knows important people in football circles will be watching him closely.

Arzani was a star for Macarthur in the pre-season and impressed in the Australia Cup

‘It was an incredible run to the final, she [Sydney United] have made headlines around the world,” he said.

“The Croatian community has really got behind them and I’m sure they will be in effect this weekend.

“But we want to write our own club history, we will be ready.”

Arzani knows he is an opportunity to be named in Graham Arnold’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar in November, but he is not ahead of schedule.

“My body is holding up well, nothing is holding me back, which is great,” he said.

“If I play well for Macarthur, who knows what will happen.

“I just want to get to work.”