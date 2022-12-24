A-League star chooses VERY bizarre way to tell fans he is leaving Perth Glory

The January transfer window has become extra important for Perth Glory after Israeli forward Ben Azubel made a smooth exit from the A-League Men club.

Just hours before Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Wellington Phoenix, Azubel posted a photo to Instagram of his wife sitting next to him on a plane.

Azubel polled his followers about where he should play next, with South Korea, Japan, Thailand and Israel being the four listed options.

Following the draw with Wellington, Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich confirmed that the club had agreed to release Azubel, who failed to score a goal in his six appearances.

“That’s football, players come and players go,” said Zadkovich.

“Ben has put his best foot forward at the club. I think more culturally than anything (it was a struggle). It is a big step from Israel to Australia. A lot is changing there.

“An opportunity has presented itself for him. We wish him all the best. We were happy to see him go and pursue his ambitions.’

Azubel came off the bench for brief cameos in his last two games for Perth, and the writing was on the wall when the club signed Socceroos striker Adam Taggart.

Taggart will be available to play once the January transfer window opens, but Glory are looking to bring in even more talent.

Zadkovich is not keen on a temporary ‘band-aid’ solution, but on players who will commit themselves to the cause in the longer term.

‘Look, the window is open. We are very proactive,” said Zadkovich.

“I said very clearly that some windows are needed at this club (to rebuild it).”

The recruitment of Tunisian international Salim Khelifi has proven to be a smart move, while unheralded New Zealand striker Keegan Jelacic has all the makings of a future star.

Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich said the culture shock contributed to the Israeli forward’s shock move after he failed to score a goal in six appearances for Perth

Jelacic played just two games off the bench in Brisbane last season, but the 20-year-old is thriving at Glory, with his deft touch and dazzling moves already turning heads.

“We saw how he performed at the NPL level in Queensland,” said Zadkovich.

“You could see he has a lot of talent and was a little bit lacking in the ability to play within structure.

“Because his attitude is so good and because he works day in and day out, he really goes from one strength to another.”

Glory’s draw against Wellington left them at the bottom of the ladder, but Perth were unlucky not to come away with victory after creating the better chances in the game.

Perth take on Adelaide in Adelaide on January 2 before enjoying a run of four consecutive home games.