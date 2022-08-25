A lack of sleep can make you selfish, study suggests

Parents of newborns and shift workers know all too well how poor sleep can make them moody.

But now sleep experts at the University of California, Berkeley, have discovered that a lack of closed eyes can also make people selfish.

Even losing just one hour of disruption to a person’s normal sleep patterns seems to make them less generous to others.

In one analysis, researchers found that charitable donations were down 10 percent in most US states in the week after DST went into effect.

But toits decline was not observed in states that had not set their clocks forward an hour.

Brain scans of dozens of volunteers also found that 24-hour sleep deprivation muted areas of the brain responsible for empathy.

The responses to the questionnaire also suggested that people who slept less were significantly less likely to help others.

Lead researcher Professor Matthew Walker, an eminent neuroscientist, said the finding shows how sleep deprivation “affects the fabric of human society.”

“Helping is a fundamental, fundamental characteristic of humanity,” he added.

Researchers found that there was a 10 percent drop in the number of donations made after the transition to daylight saving time in the US, reducing people’s sleep by an hour. Left: Daily donations to charities for a change (grey on the left), in the week after (blue), the month after that (grey right), and over the year (green). Right: How donations changed in the weeks before and after DST and the move to standard time

The NHS recommends that adults need seven to nine hours of sleep each night, while children need between nine and 13 hours.

Previous studies have also shown that missing sleep can lead to a host of health problems, including high blood pressure, dementia and diabetes.

Researchers conducted three experiments for the latest study, which was published in the open access journal PLOS Biology.

The team looked at 3.87 million charitable donations made in 48 US states between 2001 and 2016.

They compared the number of donations before and after daylight saving time, which occurs on the second Sunday in March for most US states.

The number of donations made fell by a tenth in the week after the clock was turned. There was no significant change at any other time in the year, suggesting the one-hour loss was to blame.

Another experiment used an online questionnaire to see how generous people felt based on their sleep quality.

About 171 participants were asked to complete four days of sleep diaries — including how long they slept and whether it was interrupted.

They also answered daily survey questions to rate their empathy and generosity.

For example, one question asked if they would help if a stranger stopped them to ask for directions while they were in a hurry to work.

The results showed that in general, people with poorer sleep quality were significantly less generous than people who slept better.

And people were also less likely to help people on the days when their sleep was worse.

Finally, on two separate occasions, 23 volunteers, ages 18 to 26, were taken to the California lab for close monitoring.

In one test, participants were invited into the lab when fully rested and given a questionnaire that tested their empathy.

To ensure participants arrived well rested, participants were monitored with a wristwatch in the days leading up to their participation in the experiment.

In a second test, they were kept awake in the lab for 24 hours from 9:30 p.m., when they were not allowed to drink alcohol or caffeine, but were allowed to watch TV or use the internet.

They were given a similar questionnaire after the experiment to test their generosity.

Researchers found that 78 percent of people showed a decreased desire to help others.

MRI scans taken at 10 a.m. the next day showed that people who had not slept for 24 hours had significantly less activity in the brain’s social cognition network.

The area is known to help people empathize with others and understand how they think and feel.

Professor Walker said, “How we operate as a social species — and we are a social species — seems to depend a lot on how much sleep we get.”