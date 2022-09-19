A King’s grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind coffin

King Charles III was visibly moved and appeared to be wiping a tear as he walked into Westminster Abbey next to a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen’s state funeral.

Charles, dressed in military uniform, had tears in his eyes as he watched mournfully as his mother’s coffin was carried into the church for the poignant service.

The Princess Royal cast a concerned look at her brother as he stared visibly gloomily at the floor before going inside.

The king had led the royal family moments earlier by closely following the queen’s oak casket as she was placed on a gun carriage used by her parents before passing through Parliament Square.

Charles was followed by his sons the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, while his brother Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, appeared to be weeping.

In the abbey, the King sat at the head of the family alongside Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Charles also looked emotional while singing the national anthem at the abbey, remaining silent throughout the song as his siblings joined the mourners.

He grabbed his ceremonial sword and looked downcast as the sound of hymns and prayers filled the historic abbey.

About 2,000 VIPs filled the UK’s main church, including leaders from around the world, to pay their last respects.

Despite the huge crowds and the sheer size of the service, there had been silence before as hundreds of bagpipers and drummers from regiments, the Gurkhas’ Brigade and the RAF played as the procession made its way to Westminster Abbey via Parliament Square.

The Queen’s casket, draped in the Royal Standard flag, was carefully carried inside before being placed close to the altar with her crown, orb and scepter on top.

A card in the flowers atop the coffin read simply: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

Charles and Camilla walked directly behind the Queen’s coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Also in the party were William and Kate, with George and Charlotte walking side by side in formation with their parents, followed by their aunt and uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the royal family.

The king wore the Royal Navy No 1 dress suit with sword, the collar of the Order of the Garter, Order of the Thistle Sash, Order of Merit neck order, Garter Star and Thistle Star.

He also wore full-size medals, including the Queen’s Service Order, Coronation Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, Platinum Jubilee Medal, and a Naval Long Service Good Conduct.

Other medals included Canadian Forces Decoration, The New Zealand Commemorative Medal and The New Zealand Armed Forces Award.

The wreath that adorned the Queen’s casket contained flowers at the request of King Charles.

Cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, the flowers and foliage were chosen for their symbolism.

In his sermon at the Queen’s state funeral, the Archbishop of Canterbury told mourners that the ‘sorrow’ felt around the world over her death ‘arises from her profuse life and loving service’, adding: ‘She was glad, present with so many, touching a multitude of lives.’

Most Reverend Justin Welby said, “People who serve lovingly are rare in any form of life. Leaders of loving service are even rarer.

“But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privilege are forgotten.

“The sorrows of this day—felt not only by the family of the late Queen, but across the nation, the Commonwealth and the world—results from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”

He added: ‘We will all face the merciful judgment of God: we can all share the Queen’s hopes that inspired her servant leadership in life and death. Service in life, hope in death.

“Anyone who follows the Queen’s example and inspiration of trust and faith in God can say with her, ‘We will meet again.'”