A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story

Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring patients’ vital signs when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005.

By evening the medical center was flooded – water rose a few meters to the first floors of buildings. Everyone in the hospital spent the night on the upper floors, waiting for their chance to get out. Nix, who usually worked the night shift on the fifth floor, continued to care for the patients. Then the backup generators started to fail.

Conditions worsened, especially for Nix, who has mobility issues due to cerebral palsy. “I remember it was hot and we had no power, so it was miserable,” she said. Medical personnel began to gather in the hospital’s pockets where it was cooler. That crowded Nix, who uses a walker.

The next day, patients began climbing stairs to the seventh floor of the parking garage, where Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters waited. As part of the hospital staff, Nix stayed another night to care for the remaining patients.

When it looked like it was finally her turn, Nix needed help climbing two flights of stairs. The elevators were not running. Nix and other medical personnel ended up spending a third night in the parking garage, using a makeshift bathroom, before finally boarding helicopters that took them to a shelter in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Using that commode chair, surrounded by borrowed emergency room curtains for privacy, is burned into her memory.

“I was working all the time and it was terrible…. That was a difficult time for me because of my disability,” she said.

Nix, 59, has lived with cerebral palsy for most of her life. She was diagnosed when she was six and said that because it’s not as severe as it is for some people, she’s been able to work, go to school, and graduate.

Still, she envisions a world where she wouldn’t have to work when hurricanes and storm surges are approaching, but instead receive some sort of disability benefit, as most places she’s worked, even hospitals, become inaccessible during disasters.

That way she could spend more time preparing to leave the city. She can’t slam the windows of her New Orleans East home to resist possible wind damage. And when rain and wind damage her house, she can’t clean up.

She does have support. She is married and has children, so her family is often the ones to fortify the house before a storm and clean up the damage.

But not all disabled people in regions affected by climate-related disasters have that support. She said local, state and federal governments are not making adequate emergency plans for people with disabilities, be it hurricanes, floods or wildfires.

“I think you’re out of the equation if you’re not self-sufficient or don’t know how to get the resources you need,” Nix said, “or if you don’t have someone who can be a voice for you.”

