A just price for carbon dioxide

“It is crucial that the revenues from CO 2 prizes are returned, and in a targeted way: redistributing them back in shotgun mode is just the next best solution,” explains Martin Hänsel, an economist at PIK and lead author of a new study, which appeared in the Journal of Environmental Economics and Management.

“It makes the most sense to support the most affected groups with direct transfers. In the study, we identify these particularly affected groups for the first time: because they are not just the poorer sections of the population. On the contrary, within each income group there are households with very high energy expenditure – people who depend on their car for work because they live in the countryside, people with old oil heating or tenants with little or no influence on insulation, etc. These are the groups that the government must identify and compensate. That is the fairest and most economically sensible solution, looking at society as a whole.”

“Certainly in the current crisis, with rising energy costs for everyone, people keep saying that a CO 2 price is politically unfeasible. But the opposite is true, and right now we need political control here,” said Max Franks, also an economist in Potsdam and author of the study. “Science has long been clear that polluting the atmosphere won’t stop if it doesn’t cost nobody anything. We’ve now looked at how best to do that, precisely so that it doesn’t hit the poor the hardest – and we see: there are socially just solutions.”

Handing out cash payments to the most deprived is not as easy as it seems to government agencies. Before they can make such payments, they need to know which households are particularly energy-intensive, but can do little about it in the short term.

“There are already ideas here on how that could work. But we also looked at solutions that involve less bureaucracy. It turns out that money transfers where everyone gets the same amount can do the job when combined with moderate support for renewables. energy sources This policy package lowers energy prices, reduces the number of hardships and ultimately results in a reduction of unequal burdens,” says Matthias Kalkuhl, who studies CO 2 price and tax reforms at the MCC and is a co-author of this study.

Ottmar Edenhofer, director of both PIK and MCC and also author of the study, said: “For this study, we broadened our economic view. We don’t look at people based on what they earn, as is usually the case. Instead we look at how much they are affected by changes in the energy price, which makes the model we built very applicable to the current energy crisis as well.”

“Because here too, the reception must be provided before extra burdens affect the citizens, and the reception must be targeted. To achieve this, it is crucial to take into account the different starting points of people. Ultimately we need the CO 2 price as a market-based lever to effectively reduce emissions. It won’t solve all the problems, but without it the climate problem cannot be solved.”

