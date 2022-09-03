WhatsNew2Day
A jog with the dog at 6am and a cheeky smoke. No wonder Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking puffed out 

A jog with the dog at 6 a.m. and a cheeky smoke… no wonder Catherine Zeta-Jones looks a little bloated

Published: 22:05, September 3, 2022

At 52, Catherine Zeta-Jones can still exude the kind of glamor that leaves even the biggest Hollywood A-lister in the shade.

But she opted for a more low-key, even unflattering look when she took her dog Taylor for a 6am walk in London’s Hyde Park last week.

The star also took a break to smoke a cigarette or a vape, having previously talked about quitting smoking. Last year she said she kept her youthful appearance by abstaining and saying, “I don’t drink and I don’t smoke, but I like beautiful creams and oils.”

At 52, Catherine Zeta-Jones can still exude the kind of glamor that leaves even the biggest Hollywood A-lister in the shade

At 52, Catherine Zeta-Jones can still exude the kind of glamor that leaves even the biggest Hollywood A-lister in the shade

But she opted for a more low-key, even unflattering look when she took her dog Taylor for a 6am walk in London's Hyde Park last week.

But she opted for a more low-key, even unflattering look when she took her dog Taylor for a 6am walk in London's Hyde Park last week.

But she opted for a more low-key, even unflattering look when she took her dog Taylor for a 6am walk in London’s Hyde Park last week.

The actress, who is worth over £100 million, was almost unrecognizable as she strolled through the park and took a short jog with her maltipoo – a cross between a Maltese and a toy poodle.

The mum of two was dressed in a navy blue tracksuit from her own range, Casa Zeta-Jones Activewear, with the hoodie and pants costing £75 and £65 respectively.

She completed the outfit with a pair of £200 Chanel sneakers and a vintage fanny pack from the same designer, which could have cost her anywhere from £2,000 to £11,000. And perhaps as a nod to the early hours, her baseball cap sported a logo that read, “Sleepy.”

The actress, who is worth more than £100 million, was almost unrecognizable as she strolled through the park and took a short jog with her maltipoo - a cross between a Maltese and a toy poodle

The actress, who is worth more than £100 million, was almost unrecognizable as she strolled through the park and took a short jog with her maltipoo - a cross between a Maltese and a toy poodle

The actress, who is worth more than £100 million, was almost unrecognizable as she strolled through the park and took a short jog with her maltipoo – a cross between a Maltese and a toy poodle

Mrs. Zeta-Jones — who is about to star as Morticia in Netflix’s latest reboot of The Addams Family — took her walk just steps from where she and husband Michael Douglas, 77, were seen house hunting last year.

They were spotted leaving a £9.75 million mansion near Harrods, with five bedrooms and a huge roof terrace.

