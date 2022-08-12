A huge side benefit of the new climate law

In another analysis, published last weekThe Energy Innovation research group estimated that closing coal-fired power plants in the United States and cutting methane emissions would deliver public health benefits as early as next year and ultimately prevent up to 3,900 deaths by 2030.

Broadly speaking, experts say the law will prevent heart attacks, reduce emergency room visits for people with respiratory problems and reduce hospitalizations for people with cardiovascular disease.

More equality

The benefits of the law can be felt especially by communities of color, who are often located near major sources of pollution, such as busy roads, industrial sites and power plants. As my colleagues Hiroko Tabuchi and Nadja Popovich wrote last year, Black Americans are exposed to higher concentrations of PM2.5 from all sources.

These communities sometimes fall through the cracks of air quality monitoring networks in the United States. Those systems are among the best in the world, but more detailed data can make a huge difference, said Christa Hasenkopf, who leads air quality programs at the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute.

She explained to me that a city may have multiple air quality monitors reporting an average level of pollution that is not harmful, but the system can still miss the few blocks where the levels are extremely high.

Climate and tax law provides $281 million to government agencies to improve air quality monitoring, and there are other measures to promote environmental justice. It will invest billions in community-led projects, zero-emission buses, and programs to improve air quality in schools in low-income communities, to name a few.