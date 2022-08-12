A Hot, Dry Britain Is Set to Declare a Drought

Dan Roberts, a psychotherapist in London, said on Thursday that because of the extreme heat, he was allowing patients to make appointments via Zoom. “My office is like an oven,” he said, adding that traveling in the heat may also be too much for some. “We have a really hard time when the temperature gets that high,” he said.

Rising temperatures, Mr. Roberts said, can have a negative effect on a person’s emotional well-being. “What we find is that when the temperature goes up, you get a big spike in things like traffic unrest, violent crime, domestic violence, things like that,” he said. “The hotter we get, the more fleeting our emotions become, especially anger. We can get angry quickly, we can lose our temper, very irritable, frustrated.”

In Leeds, in the north of England, Ashley Moore, an economist who works from home, said he not only moved his desk around his office to avoid the sun, but also worked with fewer clothes on and didn’t go in front of the camera. .

Mr Moore said he planned to keep his cool for the weekend by retreating to local beer gardens and staying near a canal. At home he bought extra fans. He admitted he was still adjusting to the heat.

“It’s nice to go on holiday to the heat,” he noted, but, he said, “I don’t expect this here, at this time of year, with this intensity and this regularity. I don’t enjoy that. “