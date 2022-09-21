A host of clever products claim to work in just 60 seconds… so which are one-minute wonders?

Think you don’t have enough time for a beauty treatment? Think again. The latest products promise to give you everything from manicures and facials to fake tans and deep conditioned hair – in 60 seconds or less.

But can you really achieve the kind of results you would get after hours at a spa or salon? CLAIRE COLEMAN put the one-minute-or-less wonders to the test. . .

THE EIGHT SECOND SALON GLOWS

L’Oréal Elvive Color Protect 8 Second Wonder Water, £9.99, Boots

They say: Transform your lengths in just eight seconds. Powered by lamellar water technology, the lightweight formula instantly helps nourish hair.

We say: The original version of this, Dream Lengths, became an instant cult product when it launched in the UK last year. This is a new version for color treated hair. It is a thin, rinsing liquid that you apply to lengths and ends, post-shampoo and pre-conditioner. (It’s a little tricky to apply evenly since it’s so watery, and you might get better results if you decant it into a mister.) It heats up on contact and uses a technology that forms thin layers on the hair to smooth it out, giving a shiny glass-like finish that devotees rave about.

Time check: You need to use the product liberally, but there is no doubt that it detangles and smooths wet hair almost instantly. You will get the best results with straight hair or if you blow dry hair afterwards.

SPEEDY FACIAL DOES THE WORK

Kaplan MD Diamond Contour 1 minute facial, £30, qvcuk.com

They say: A revolutionary new 4-in-1 facial, clinically proven to improve texture, plumpness, radiance and rejuvenation.

We say: Designed to be massaged into the skin for 30 seconds and then left on for another 30 seconds before being rinsed off. This fine, gritty gel has all the ingredients to give the skin an exfoliating polish, thanks to pineapple and papaya enzymes, along with diamond and bamboo powder. It definitely made my skin feel smoother and more rejuvenated – although it was hard to tell if the resulting tingle was due to the enzymes or the peppermint extract.

Time Check: As a one-minute morning kickstart, this can’t be faulted. It left my skin softer and smoother. I didn’t notice it being significantly fuller, but over time I imagine it would improve radiance. Daily use may be too much for sensitive skin.

SUPER FAST SELF-TANNING

10 Second Tan Self Tanning Mousse, £18.95, bperfectcosmetics.com

They say: Light, quick-drying tanning mousse. Easy to apply with an instant color guide and super fast drying. Available in Medium, Dark and Ultra Dark.

We say: I applied the dark shade using the brand’s tanning mitt (£11.95), which is one of the best I’ve used — velvety soft and shaped like a proper mitten with room for the thumb. The incredibly light mousse was easy to spread and absorbed almost instantly. On my olive skin, the guide color was subtle so it was hard to see where it had been applied. Eight hours later, it was still subtle, but impressively completely streak-free.

Time check: Under 60 seconds might be optimistic for a full-body tan, but I covered both legs within a minute. Next time I might try the Ultra Dark shade.

. . . AND FAKE TAN REMOVES

Rose & Caramel Purity 60 Second Self Tan Removing Scrub, £29.99, roseandcaramel.co.uk

They say: Remove your fake tan in 60 seconds with ‘viral worthy’ results (many videos online show it works).

We say: This scrub, which works best on dry skin, is applied, left on for a minute, then scrubbed off with an exfoliating mitt or damp flannel. Despite rave reviews online, I approached it with skepticism as I’ve never found a fake tan remover that works effectively without feeling like a scrubbing brush. But this was staggering. It dissolves the fake tan – without harming my skin at all.

Time check: Darker tans may need to wear the scrub for longer, but 60 seconds was enough to remove my subtle glow. Yes, it takes a little longer than a minute after applying it and then removing it, but it’s a good result.

SOFT AND SILKY HANDS IN A BUTTON

L’Occitane One-Minute Hand Scrub, £17, uk.loccitane.com

They say: Reveal soft hands in a minute. Formulated with crushed walnut shells and shea butter.

We say: Scrubbing your hands seems like one of those beauty tasks you never quite have time for. But maybe it’s worth a minute’s work. Apply this scrub to dry hands and massage in, feeling the rich cream absorb as the minute ticks by. After 60 seconds, all the shea butter and apricot oil is gone, leaving you with just the scrubbed bits. After a rinse, hands felt soft, moisturized and silky smooth.

Time check: Even if you just scrubbed for 50 seconds and spent ten seconds rinsing, you’d get great results. It can be used equally effectively on dry heels, knees and elbows and could easily become my go-to, pre-shower scrub.

FAST HAIR FRYER

Tresemmé Keratin Smooth 1 Minute Wow Treatment, £2.49, superdrug.com

They say: Intensive care treatment with hydrolyzed keratin and pro-bond complex for easier detangling and smoother hair.

We say: This can be used in place of a conditioner or as an extra step. To give it the best chance of success, I used it after my usual shampoo and conditioner. My hair was easier to comb and smoother after rinsing, but I’m not sure my hair was smoother once it dried.

Time Check: Aside from the name, it’s hard to see how this differs from any other conditioning treatment or mask. Maybe if I had blow-dried my hair afterwards, instead of letting it dry naturally, I might have seen more lasting results.

FRESH MANICURE IN 60 SECONDS

Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish, £3.99, superdrug.com

They say: Glide on one coat of this quick-dry nail polish for precise application and intense color in 60 seconds.

We say: Available in 46 colours, there’s something for everyone. I tried Coralicious, a deep pinky red. This is brilliant – the quick drying formula really only needs one coat. The key to quick application is the wide, flat brush, which helps to apply the color to the entire nail in a single stroke and minimizes the risk of accidentally painting skin.

Time check: It took me 40 seconds to do the nails on my left hand, which needed about 75 seconds to dry enough not to smudge. This won’t replace a proper manicure, but in an instant you can have both hands polished, shiny and dry in under three minutes.

Klim CREAM TO FIX FRIZZ — FAST

Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream, from £9, dk.colorwowhair.com

They say: This anti-frizz treatment can be used in a minute on dry hair. Fix frizz in place – or for a more polished look, wrap sections around a brush and blow for 15 seconds with a hot hairdryer.

We say: Most smoothing serums and oils should be used on wet hair, so it’s an advantage to find an emergency repair product that can be used on dry hair. However, there is a balance to be found – too little and it is ineffective; too much and hair can feel greasy. It worked better when used with a brush to spread the product. It was most effective when used with the dryer.

Time check: Even when using a hair dryer, you can straighten a large section of hair in less than a minute. Depending on how thick and unruly your hair is, you may need a few minutes to do your entire head. While this can take you from shaggy to tame, it can’t transform you from rough to shiny, so keep your expectations in check.