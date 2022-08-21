A horse’s head has been carved by a robot in a bid to make replicas of the Elgin sculptures

It is one of the most important works of art of antiquity: a lifelike marble statue of a horse’s head that adorned the facade of the Parthenon in Athens 2,500 years ago.

The figure, known as Selene’s Stallion, is so revered that it inspired the knight chess piece used in international tournaments.

But the statue has also been a pawn in a diplomatic battle of words, as the horse is a highlight of the British Museum’s Elgin Marbles – and the Greek government is demanding them back.

Now Selene’s stallion has taken a leading role in the campaign for their return – hence the visually perfect specimen pictured here.

It is a prototype for a full replica set of Parthenon sculptures, versions so exact they could bolster the Greek case for the British Museum to relinquish possession of the originals.

The idea is for the museum to display the replicas instead.

The new stallion was created by a £250,000 robotic sculptor armed with metal chisels.

The robotic arm is said to have the strength of a bulldozer and the precision of a brain surgeon, but the robotic arm molded the marble much faster than any human sculptor, and can create a rough copy of the head in less than 24 hours.

The finished version took longer as every detail of the original, including flaws, chips, stains and chisel marks, was replicated.

The work took place at the Robotor workshop in Carrara, Tuscany.

Researchers at the Oxford-based Institute of Digital Archeology have used technology built into the latest iPads to scan the original images in the British Museum for the robot to copy.

Each marble costs between £40,000 and £150,000, depending on its size.

In fact, there will soon be two specimens of the stallion: this specimen in Carrara marble, and a second with marble taken from what little remains in the quarry on Mount Pentelicus, just north of Athens, where the stone came from the original.

Pentelic marble has a distinctive pinkish hue caused by iron deposits.

The cutting of the second head will start tomorrow and is expected to take five days. Both replicas will soon be on display in London.

The head of Selene’s stallion was one of dozens of sculptures and carved panels stripped by Thomas Bruce, the 7th Lord Elgin, who used his influence as British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, then occupied Athens, to bring them to Broomhall, his Scottish country house to transport. , between 1802 and 1812.

Shortly after they were bought from Elgin, British Museum staff attempted to polish the sculptures back to what they mistakenly believed to be their original pristine whiteness.

Roger Michel, director of the Oxford Institute, believes attitudes are already changing.

Former Chancellor George Osborne, who now chairs the trustees of the British Museum, recently said a ‘deal needs to be struck’ with the Greek government.

That could one day mean the British Museum will return the original Marbles to Athens and instead display perfect replicas as they would have appeared in ancient times.

Because of their symbolic significance to the Greek nation, Athens remains adamant that only the return of the originals, however damaged they may be, would ever be acceptable.