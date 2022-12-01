A heroes’ welcome? Iran’s World Flag-waving fans greet the Cup team at Tehran airport

After being eliminated from the World Cup by Team USA in the Group B final, Team Iran returned to Tehran on Wednesday fearing for the safety of the players.

The team received a subdued reception after the demoralizing 1-0 defeat, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran, where a man was shot dead to celebrate the US victory.

Dozens of flag-carrying fans greeted the players with signs reading ‘soldiers of the country’ as the team arrived at Imam Khomeini Airport early Wednesday. Despite outside support, human rights activists have raised concerns about players, many of whom refused to sing the Iranian national anthem before the opening Group B match against England. The move was seen as a show of support for anti-government protests.

Iran’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz (center) is surrounded by fans as he arrives at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on December 1, 2022 after the Iran national team participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun and his teammates arrive at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran

Iran fans wave flags as they gather at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport on December 1

Meanwhile, many protesters view the team as a symbol of Iran’s ecclesiastical rulers, even celebrating the loss with fireworks and cheers. As a result, 27-year-old Mehran Samak was shot dead after honking his car in support of the US victory after Tuesday’s game in the northwestern Iran city of Bandar Anzali. The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights reported that he was “shot in the head by state forces as he went out to celebrate the loss of the Islamic Republic.”

The players have not strictly supported their government. Team captain, Ehsan Hajsafi, previously addressed the protest at a press conference ahead of the opening of Group B, drawing public support.

“We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not good and our people are not happy,” he said.

Since then, Iran has gone 1-2 in group play, beating Wales but losing to England and the US.

USA’s Christian Pulisic clashes with Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand after scoring a goal

Fans take pictures of Iran’s Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz (C) as he arrives at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on December 1, 2022 after Iran’s national team participated in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Iran’s treatment of the players is likely to come under scrutiny for not singing the national anthem of the Islamic Republic in their opening match of the World Cup. Many viewed the move as a show of solidarity with the protests. The team sang the national anthem in subsequent matches.

Gabriel Noronha, the former US State Department adviser on Iran, said London times that the national team has always been seen as a ‘national treasure’, but has become the source of controversy after it was ostensibly used by Tehran to promote national unity.

Supreme Leader Khamenei and the regime’s elites have long viewed cultural and sporting celebrities as threats to the regime’s totalitarian control, particularly singers and movie stars of the Pahlavi era. [the royal dynasty which fell in the 1979 revolution] fueling the nostalgia among Iranians for that time,” he said.

“The regime sees sports figures as particularly dangerous because they are not accountable to the state, yet they have popular support and can generate opposition with relative impunity.”

Iran fans wave flags outside Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on December 1

Several dozen fans greeted the return of the national team late Wednesday at Tehran International Airport, cheering and waving the Iranian flag.

Yet the players have faced biting criticism from anti-government protesters who blamed the team for becoming vocal about the security forces’ violent crackdown on the demonstrations. Human rights groups say more than 400 protesters have been killed in the crackdown and thousands more have been arrested.

An image of players bowing in the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi before departing for the tournament drew widespread criticism from social media activists. Raisi, a hardline cleric, likened protesters to “flies” and dismissed the movement as a foreign conspiracy without providing any evidence.

Samak is also a childhood friend of Iranian midfielder Saeed Ezatollahi, who mourned his death on his social media. But again he was criticized by activists for not explicitly mentioning that Samak had been killed by government forces.

Iranians gather on Tuesday to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Iran and the US at Milad Tower in Iran’s capital Tehran

However, many Iranian celebrities have been targeted by the government with arrests or other measures for speaking out on behalf of the protesters.

Iranian officials acknowledged but downplayed compatriots celebrating the US victory. General Hossein Salami, chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, said those celebrating did so “on behalf of the enemies”, adding “it is not important to us”. His remarks appeared in the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

A former culture minister and editor-in-chief of Ettelaat newspaper, Abbas Salehi, who has close ties to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted: “Iran’s defeat in the game against America was bitter, but even more bitter was the happiness of some people .’

Iran was knocked out of the tournament in Qatar after losing to the US on Tuesday, with the players scrambling to score a goal in the final minutes of the match. Striker Sardar Azmoun told reporters that he was not satisfied with his performance in the last game.

It was Iran’s sixth participation in the World Cup.

Anti-government protests first erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran’s morality police in the capital Tehran. The protests quickly became the most serious challenge to the Iranian theocracy since its inception in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.