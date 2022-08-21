A hairdresser, voice-over artist and marketing guru join cast of Married At First Sight 2023

<!–

Season 10 of Married At First Sight kicked off in Sydney earlier this month.

And Daily Mail Australia can reveal that a professional voiceover artist, hairdresser and marketing guru will walk down the aisle in the upcoming Channel Nine series.

Perth-based Oliver Skelton has a background in the media and is said to have already filmed his wedding.

Oliver, 27, was dressed in an all-black suit with a large floral corsage spotted while filming some scenes on Wednesday and was seen in a white limousine.

Oliver currently works for Southern Cross Australia as an account manager in direct sales, according to his LinkedIn.

He has worked as a voiceover for over two decades, voiced ads for Kmart, Manscaped, and Koala Mattress.

Coincidentally, he has also done voiceover for Channel Nine in the past.

Friends at SCA tell Daily Mail Australia that Ollie has been extremely secretive about his part of the controversial experiment.

‘We are not surprised. He’s been super quiet about it, but it all makes sense. He jokes that he’s been wanting to sign up for the show for years. He has three months’ leave, no wonder,’ they said.

Olivier’s Instagram and social media accounts are now private – which is a requirement for all participants.

Olivier joins Sydney marketing guru Josh White, who was photographed on Thursday marrying Northern Beaches-based hairdresser Melissa Shepherd.

Josh works as a senior marketer at a US-based creative marketing agency in Sydney’s CBD.

In another telling indication that Josh has joined the cast, his social media accounts have all switched to private.

Meanwhile, the mother of a young growing family Mel was photographed arriving earlier for the show’s hen party and spotted filming her wedding in Sydney this week.

According to her website, she has been a hairdresser for 20 years and has a regular clientele including Mitch Edwards of The Block.

While little is known about her personal life, Mel has also disabled her social media accounts while filming the show.

Friends describe Mel as “unlucky in love” and really hope she can find love.

