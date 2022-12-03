A guide to motion graphics for beginners

Motion graphics help designers bring images to life, making communication exciting. Today, such incredible, animated content and videos are constantly becoming a favourite with businesses, helping them market their products and communicate with their audiences better.

This has transformed motion graphics into a rewarding career option. If you have a passion for visuals and want to explore this field, there are design courses online offered by leading academics. You can easily pick a practical motion graphics course with a specialised industry-focused curriculum offering placement support. This builds a relevant portfolio and a job-ready skill set and lands an excellent job.

Advantages of motion graphics for brands

Videos are easy to interpret, and lets brands convey crucial information conveniently.

They sometimes overcome language barriers.

People connect and engage more with visuals. Hence, it forms a better way for businesses to communicate with the audience.

It is more affordable and help engages with real people by creating a video to explain an idea. It is easier to edit and update too.

A motion graphics course online that interacts with experienced academics and industry experts will help you learn about different aspects of this field. This also broadens your horizon, fosters curiosity, and allows you to venture into new avenues where you can apply your skills and build a successful career in motion graphics.

Examples of motion graphics at play

Logos: They may include motion graphics like the Google doodle.

Explainer videos: These help explain and spread awareness. Brands may use them to explain products and processes or sell products by emotionally connecting with the audience.

Element animations: Animated icons on a video or website are examples of this.

UI animation: Motion graphics allow designers to create animated prototypes of user interface (UI), like the buttons and icons used to build an app or website.

If you want to pursue an online course to become a skilled motion graphics designer, opt for one that lets you get hands-on experience with real-world projects. Like the best interior design courses, a motion graphics course gives an insider a glimpse at how designs come to life. This lets you clarify the stream, weed out doubts, and build confidence.

Skills needed for a career in motion graphics

Besides a strong sense of creativity, designers should be updated with the tools and trends. They should possess strong communication skills, the ability to collaborate and adapt to clients’ changing needs, strong organisational skills, an in-depth understanding of 2D and 3D modelling, and a good sense of time that makes the animation realistic.

A practical motion graphics course builds all that, even with no prior knowledge in this field. So, if you are passionate about design and want to shine in the field of motion graphics, choose the best and enrol today.