A Guide for World Cup Betting

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most watched sporting events in the world that takes place every 4 years. A combined 3.57 billion people were watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, which is a staggering number.

But, this tournament isn’t only attracting the attention of die-hard football fans, as it is also very popular amongst the bettors. If you are a bettor that likes to bet on football matches or any other sports, then you should check out Paddy Power’s latest New Customer Offer.

How to Get Started?

The first thing to know about before you start betting on the World Cup is the tournament’s format. There are a total of 32 national teams in this tournament that are drawn into 8 groups, where each group has 4 teams.

Each team will play one match against the other 3 teams in the group. When that stage is finished, the top two teams from each group will progress through to the knockout stages, where they will play one-off matches.

Now that you know the World Cup format, the next step is to find a reputable sports betting site that offers decent betting odds. Make sure to find a well-known licensed sportsbook, as there are many scam sites on the internet.

You should also compare the odds from several sports betting sites, as to find out which of them is offering the most pleasing odds. After choosing a sportsbook, you will have to register and verify an account, which won’t take more than a couple of minutes to finish.

Types of Bets

Betting on World Cup matches is basically the same as betting on any football match. If you’ve placed a bet on a football match before then you won’t struggle when placing a bet on the World Cup.

Beginners should know that there are all kinds of bets that they can place on a World Cup match. Probably the most popular type of bet is the tournament winner bet, where the bettor is placing a bet on the national team that they think will end up winning the World Cup.

Here are some of the most popular bets that can be placed on the World Cup matches.

Full-Time Result

Total Number of Goals (Over/Under)

Correct Score

Half Time / Full Time

First Goal Scorer

Last Goal Scorer

Number of Cards

Number of Corners

Most bettors tend to use the accumulator system when placing a football bet. If you aren’t aware of this term, it represents betting on several football matches with all kinds of bet types. This type of betting can provide the players with some massive wins, but it is worth noting that it comes with more risk.

Odds for Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be the first World Cup to be held in the Arab world. Also, due to the intense summer heat, this tournament will begin in late November, making it the first World Cup not to take place in the summer period.

As we previously mentioned, there will be a total of 32 competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but not all of them have equal odds of winning the competition.

The absolute favourite for winning this year’s World Cup is the national team of Brazil, with 9/2 odds for winning. This is understandable for most football fans, as Brazil has a very strong squad, which is ranked first on FIFA’s ranking list.

Next up is France with 11/2 odds for winning the World Cup. The current world champions will be looking to defend the title, but that will be a very difficult task to do. Brazil was the last team to win back-to-back World Cups, which happened 60 years ago.

The England national team are the third favourite to lift the World Cup trophy with 6/1 odds for winning. England also features an incredible squad that has shown some remarkable performances in recent years.

Fourth on the list is Spain with 15/2 odds of winning while in fifth place we have Germany and Argentina with 10/1 odds of winning the 2022 World Cup. These three nations performed very poorly in their last World Cup and will be looking for a much-better showing this year in Qatar.