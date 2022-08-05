A good cause! Julie Goodwin reveals her exciting new ambassador gig

MasterChef fan favorite Julie Goodwin has announced her new ambassador role after her stint on the cooking show.

On Friday, the 51-year-old revealed she is now an ambassador for Beyond Blue’s first signature fundraising event, Big Blue Table.

The cause is undoubtedly important to Julie, who has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past.

A charity! Julie Goodwin has revealed her exciting new ambassador appearance following her shock elimination from MasterChef. She is now an ambassador for Beyond Blue’s first signature fundraising event, Big Blue Table

“I am delighted to announce that I am an ambassador for Beyond Blue’s first signature fundraising event, Big Blue Table,” Julie wrote on Instagram.

‘Big Blue Table brings together two of my favorite things: cooking for friends and family and eating and talking together at the table!’

“In addition to the mental health benefits of getting a group together over a meal, all funds raised during Big Blue Table go to Beyond Blue’s 24/7 Support Service.”

Big Blue Table encourages supporters to eat together to raise money and raise awareness for mental health. In July, Julie was eliminated from Fans VS Faves in a shocking elimination

Big Blue Table encourages supporters to eat together to raise money and raise awareness for mental health.

“I couldn’t get a better person than you Julie Goodwin,” wrote one follower.

Another said: ‘Sounds great and you’re going to be a great ambassador Julie.’

In July, Julie was eliminated from Fans VS Faves in a shock elimination.

The 51-year-old returning winner was sent home after her sticky date pudding, ice cream and whiskey caramel sauce fell short during an elimination challenge in Tasmania.

She was quickly dubbed a “national treasure” by fans, after winning the show for the first time in 2009.

In June, Julie told Women’s Day that she consulted her psychologist before agreeing to join MasterChef: Fans V Faves this year.

She was quickly dubbed a ‘national treasure’ by fans after winning the show for the first time in 2009

In June, Julie told Women’s Day that she consulted her psychologist before agreeing to join MasterChef: Fans V Faves this year.

Julie has been open about her battle with anxiety and depression following her arrest for drink-driving four years ago.

‘[My mental health] was a huge discussion when I was asked to do [MasterChef],’ explained the cookbook author.

‘I didn’t just say yes. I spoke to my family, I spoke to my psychologist, and it was a deliberate decision because at the end of the day I didn’t want to go back to the bottom of a dark place,” she continued.

The mother of three, who spent five weeks in a mental health facility in 2020, worked out a coping strategy in case things got too tough mentally.

“They have bypassed the movie schedule so I still have my psychological appointments and can go out early in the morning to do my exercises. They keep in touch with me to make sure I’m okay,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, please contact: lifeline or Beyond Blue.